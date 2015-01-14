BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust
Compare BPT to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
BPT Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
BPT Payout History (Paid and Declared)
BPT Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-57.80%
|
9.59%
|
-78.92%
|
-62.82%
|
291.67%
|
0
Trade BPT using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading BPT’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading BPT’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
Trending: Dividend-Rich BP Prudhoe Bay Sees Slowdown in Oil Production
Iuri Struta
|
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust trended this week as investors were attracted by...
Procter & Gamble Co Leads 30 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 30 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Jan 15.
MV Oil Trust Sees a 10% Decrease in Dividend
Anish Sharma
|
The following is a snapshot of three U.S. funds and an ETN that...
Tanger Factory Outlet Increases Dividend by 5.38%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends on the...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) is a grantor trust. The trust was formed with the focus of owning and operating overriding royalty interest, The Royalty Interest, which is a non-operational interest in minerals.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.05
$0.00
0.000%
$0.45
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-100.000%
$0.02
$0.01
100.000%
$0.04
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.55
-$0.09
-14.062%
$17.46
-$0.21
-1.188%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.85
-$0.08
-8.602%
