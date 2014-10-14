Costco
Compare COST to Popular Dividend Stocks
COST Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
COST Payout History (Paid and Declared)
COST Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
14.03%
|
44.00%
|
83.27%
|
260.00%
|
0%
|
15
Trade COST using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading COST’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading COST’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
News & Research
News
News
Pfizer, Costco and Morgan Stanley Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
First Republic Bank, Costco and Teekay LNG Partners Increase Dividend
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout.
News
Costco, Sanofi SA and Morgan Stanley Go Ex-dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out the securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
The Market Wrap for September 27: Stocks Wobble on Impeachment Inquiry
Aaron Levitt
|
Losses also accelerated on the news that House Democrats have started impeachment hearings...
Research
Dividend University
Why Some Stocks Have a $0 Annualized Payout
Michael McDonald
|
In this article, we will be looking more closely at the annualized payout...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Is Wal-Mart's Stock Recession Proof? (WMT)
Jared Cummans
|
A look at WMT and how it performs during recessions.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NASDAQ Dividends: History, Yields, Payers, and More
Shauna O'Brien
|
Here is an overview of the NASDAQ dividend stocks.
Dividend University
Everything Investors Need to Know About Special Dividends
Jared Cummans
|
Special dividend stocks and how these payouts work.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Retail Consumer Staples
Additional Links:
Costco (COST) is an international discount retailer. The company acts as a warehouse club and offers discounts to customers, and also offers products on its website. Costco has the largest warehouse club volume in the U.S., above both BJ's and Sams. The company was founded in 1983, and is based in Issaquah, Washington. Costco is affected by the general economic environment, as well as by a large amount of competition in the discount retail space. Costco relies heavily on its U.S. and Canada sales, as they comprise of almost 90% of Costco’s sales. Costco has been paying dividends since 2004, and has consecutively raised them every year. Costco pays its dividends quarterly.
