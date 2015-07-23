Church & Dwight
Compare CHD to Popular Dividend Stocks
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
CHD Payout Estimates
CHD Payout History (Paid and Declared)
CHD Dividend Growth
1 Year Annualized Growth
3 Year Annualized Growth
5 Year Annualized Growth
10 Year Annualized Growth
20 Year Annualized Growth
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
4.60%
28.17%
46.77%
691.30%
2326.67%
1
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
Consumer Staples Are a Mixed Bag
Aaron Levitt
|
Is the sector still a safe one to own or have we placed...
News
Is Procter & Gamble’s Turnaround Working?
Aaron Levitt
|
Procter & Gamble's turnaround plans has produced a mixed result
News
The Market Wrap for May 6: Clorox Keeps It Clean
Aaron Levitt
|
Each week Dividend.com summarizes the weeks most important market events.
News
The Market Glance for May 2: AIG Steps up Before the Breakup
Aaron Levitt
|
Eack week Dividend.com looks ahead at the most important upcoming market events.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
15 Companies That Have Paid Dividends For More Than 100 Years
Vanessa Page
|
15 Companies that have paid dividends for more than 100 years
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Man's Best Friend: Dogs, Cats, and Dividends
Aaron Levitt
|
An overview of the pet care industry-veterinary care, food & supplies and pet...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Staples
Industry: Consumer Products
Additional Links:
Church & Dwight- (CHD)-manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$18.31
-$0.05
-0.272%
$7.65
-$1.00
-11.561%
$0.35
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.06
-$0.01
-14.286%
$21.19
$0.26
1.242%
$36.19
$0.35
0.977%
$10.58
$10.58
-1.887%
$4.10
$0.00
0.000%
