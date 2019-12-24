Best Dividend Stocks
Spartan Motors

Stock

SPAR

Price as of:

$18.76 +0.32 +1.74%

Industry

Trucks And Other Vehicles

Spartan Motors (SPAR)

Spartan Motors (SPAR)

SPAR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.57%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.10

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

11.67%

EPS $0.86

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SPAR DARS™ Rating

SPAR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

81,249

Open Price

$18.5

Day's Range

$18.38 - $18.84

Previous Close

$18.44

52 week low / high

$6.97 - $19.31

Percent off 52 week high

-2.85%

SPAR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SPAR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

SPAR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SPAR's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.05

2019-05-16

$0.05

2018-11-13

$0.05

2018-05-14

$0.05

2017-11-14

$0.05

2017-05-11

$0.05

2016-11-10

$0.05

2016-05-17

$0.05

2015-11-09

$0.05

2015-05-19

$0.05

2014-11-10

$0.05

2014-05-13

$0.05

2013-11-12

$0.05

2013-05-21

$0.05

2012-11-06

$0.05

2012-05-08

$0.05

2011-11-08

$0.05

2011-05-10

$0.05

2010-11-08

$0.05

2010-05-11

$0.05

2009-11-12

$0.05

2009-04-13

$0.05

2008-11-13

$0.05

2008-05-14

$0.05

2007-11-09

$0.05

2007-05-11

$0.05333333333333334

2006-11-13

$0.04888888888888889

2006-05-11

$0.04888888888888889

2005-11-10

$0.04888888888888889

2005-05-11

$0.04888888888888889

2004-11-10

$0.04888888888888889

2004-05-12

$0.035555555555555556

2003-11-12

$0.022222222222222223

2003-05-14

$0.022222222222222223

1995-06-02

$0.022222222222222223

SPAR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SPAR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SPAR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SPAR Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SPAR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

SPAR

News
SPAR

Research
SPAR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SPAR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

1995

SPAR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-11-04

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2019-05-06

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2018-05-04

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2017-11-02

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2017-05-04

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2016-11-07

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2016-05-04

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2015-05-11

2015-05-19

2015-05-21

2015-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2014-10-27

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2014-05-07

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2013-10-29

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2013-05-08

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2012-10-30

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2012-04-27

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2011-10-26

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2011-04-26

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2010-10-28

2010-11-08

2010-11-11

2010-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2010-02-18

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2009-02-19

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2009-02-19

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2008-04-24

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2008-04-24

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2007-05-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0533

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0489

2006-04-27

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0489

2006-04-27

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0489

2005-11-07

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0489

2005-04-28

2005-05-11

2005-05-14

2005-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0489

2004-10-28

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0356

2004-04-28

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0222

2003-10-22

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0222

2003-03-26

2003-05-14

2003-05-16

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0222

1995-05-10

1995-06-02

1995-06-08

1995-07-08

Income

Regular

Annual

SPAR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Spartan Motors on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SPAR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Trucks And Other Vehicles

Spartan Motors- (SPAR)-engages in the engineering and manufacture of custom motor vehicle chassis and bodies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Spartan Chassis and Emergency Vehicle Team. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.

