Caleres,Inc.

Stock

CAL

Price as of:

$23.33 +0.58 +2.55%

Industry

Textile Apparel Footwear And Accessories

Caleres,Inc. (CAL)

CAL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.20%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

11.87%

EPS $2.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get CAL DARS™ Rating

CAL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,156,200

Open Price

$22.71

Day's Range

$22.5 - $23.67

Previous Close

$22.75

52 week low / high

$14.3 - $32.28

Percent off 52 week high

-27.73%

CAL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0700

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0700

2019-12-12

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2020-01-09

Regular

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

CAL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CAL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.07

2019-09-11

$0.07

2019-06-14

$0.07

2019-03-25

$0.07

2018-12-21

$0.07

2018-09-14

$0.07

2018-06-15

$0.07

2018-03-16

$0.07

2017-12-22

$0.07

2017-09-15

$0.07

2017-06-15

$0.07

2017-03-17

$0.07

2016-12-22

$0.07

2016-09-15

$0.07

2016-06-15

$0.07

2016-03-17

$0.07

2015-12-23

$0.07

2015-09-15

$0.07

2015-06-16

$0.07

2015-03-19

$0.07

2014-12-19

$0.07

2014-09-15

$0.07

2014-06-16

$0.07

2014-03-20

$0.07

2013-12-19

$0.07

2013-09-18

$0.07

2013-06-13

$0.07

2013-03-21

$0.07

2012-12-17

$0.07

2012-09-12

$0.07

2012-06-14

$0.07

2012-03-14

$0.07

2011-12-15

$0.07

2011-09-14

$0.07

2011-06-15

$0.07

2011-03-16

$0.07

2010-12-16

$0.07

2010-09-15

$0.07

2010-06-16

$0.07

2010-03-17

$0.07

2009-12-17

$0.07

2009-09-16

$0.07

2009-06-17

$0.07

2009-03-18

$0.07

2008-12-17

$0.07

2008-09-17

$0.07

2008-06-18

$0.07

2008-03-18

$0.07

2007-12-18

$0.07

2007-09-19

$0.07

2007-06-14

$0.07

2007-03-15

$0.07

2006-12-19

$0.05333333333333334

2006-09-19

$0.05333333333333334

2006-06-14

$0.05333333333333334

2006-03-15

$0.05333333333333334

2005-12-19

$0.044444444444444446

2005-09-19

$0.044444444444444446

2005-06-15

$0.044444444444444446

2005-03-16

$0.044444444444444446

2004-12-20

$0.044444444444444446

2004-09-17

$0.044444444444444446

2004-06-09

$0.044444444444444446

2004-03-17

$0.044444444444444446

2003-12-17

$0.044444444444444446

2003-09-17

$0.044444444444444446

2003-05-30

$0.044444444444444446

2003-03-14

$0.044444444444444446

2002-12-12

$0.044444444444444446

2002-09-19

$0.044444444444444446

2002-05-30

$0.044444444444444446

2002-03-14

$0.044444444444444446

2001-12-13

$0.044444444444444446

2001-09-20

$0.044444444444444446

2001-05-31

$0.044444444444444446

2001-03-15

$0.044444444444444446

2000-12-14

$0.044444444444444446

2000-09-21

$0.044444444444444446

2000-06-01

$0.044444444444444446

2000-03-09

$0.044444444444444446

1999-12-09

$0.044444444444444446

1999-09-16

$0.044444444444444446

CAL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CAL

Metric

CAL Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CAL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

CAL

CAL

CAL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CAL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CAL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2019-12-12

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2020-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-08-29

2019-09-11

2019-09-12

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-03-14

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-12-13

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2019-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-08-29

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2018-03-08

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-12-14

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2018-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-08-24

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-05-25

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2017-03-09

2017-03-17

2017-03-21

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-12-15

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-08-24

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-05-26

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-03-03

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-12-17

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-08-27

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-05-28

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-03-12

2015-03-19

2015-03-23

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-12-11

2014-12-19

2014-12-23

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-08-28

2014-09-15

2014-09-17

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-05-29

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-03-12

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-12-12

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-08-29

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-05-30

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-03-14

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-12-06

2012-12-17

2012-12-19

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-08-29

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-05-22

2012-06-14

2012-06-18

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2012-02-29

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-12-08

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2012-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-08-25

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-05-26

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2011-03-03

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-12-08

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-08-23

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-05-27

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-03-04

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-12-10

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-08-26

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-05-27

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-03-04

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-12-03

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-08-27

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-05-22

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2008-03-06

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-12-06

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-08-28

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-05-23

2007-06-14

2007-06-18

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2007-03-08

2007-03-15

2007-03-19

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2006-12-07

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2006-08-23

2006-09-19

2006-09-21

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2006-05-25

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2006-03-02

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-12-01

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2006-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-09-08

2005-09-19

2005-09-21

2005-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-05-25

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2005-03-03

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2004-12-02

2004-12-20

2004-12-22

2005-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2004-09-09

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2004-05-27

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2004-03-04

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2003-12-04

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2003-09-10

2003-09-17

2003-09-21

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2003-05-22

2003-05-30

2003-06-03

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2003-03-06

2003-03-14

2003-03-18

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2002-12-05

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2002-09-12

2002-09-19

2002-09-23

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2002-05-23

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2002-03-07

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2001-12-06

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2001-09-13

2001-09-20

2001-09-24

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2001-05-24

2001-05-31

2001-06-04

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2001-03-08

2001-03-15

2001-03-19

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-12-07

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-09-14

2000-09-21

2000-09-25

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-05-25

2000-06-01

2000-06-05

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

2000-03-02

2000-03-09

2000-03-13

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1999-12-02

1999-12-09

1999-12-13

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1999-09-09

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

CAL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Textile Apparel Footwear And Accessories

No company description available.

