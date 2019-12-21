This table allows you to know how fast CAL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-23 $0.07 2019-09-11 $0.07 2019-06-14 $0.07 2019-03-25 $0.07 2018-12-21 $0.07 2018-09-14 $0.07 2018-06-15 $0.07 2018-03-16 $0.07 2017-12-22 $0.07 2017-09-15 $0.07 2017-06-15 $0.07 2017-03-17 $0.07 2016-12-22 $0.07 2016-09-15 $0.07 2016-06-15 $0.07 2016-03-17 $0.07 2015-12-23 $0.07 2015-09-15 $0.07 2015-06-16 $0.07 2015-03-19 $0.07 2014-12-19 $0.07 2014-09-15 $0.07 2014-06-16 $0.07 2014-03-20 $0.07 2013-12-19 $0.07 2013-09-18 $0.07 2013-06-13 $0.07 2013-03-21 $0.07 2012-12-17 $0.07 2012-09-12 $0.07 2012-06-14 $0.07 2012-03-14 $0.07 2011-12-15 $0.07 2011-09-14 $0.07 2011-06-15 $0.07 2011-03-16 $0.07 2010-12-16 $0.07 2010-09-15 $0.07 2010-06-16 $0.07 2010-03-17 $0.07 2009-12-17 $0.07 2009-09-16 $0.07 2009-06-17 $0.07 2009-03-18 $0.07 2008-12-17 $0.07 2008-09-17 $0.07 2008-06-18 $0.07 2008-03-18 $0.07 2007-12-18 $0.07 2007-09-19 $0.07 2007-06-14 $0.07 2007-03-15 $0.07 2006-12-19 $0.05333333333333334 2006-09-19 $0.05333333333333334 2006-06-14 $0.05333333333333334 2006-03-15 $0.05333333333333334 2005-12-19 $0.044444444444444446 2005-09-19 $0.044444444444444446 2005-06-15 $0.044444444444444446 2005-03-16 $0.044444444444444446 2004-12-20 $0.044444444444444446 2004-09-17 $0.044444444444444446 2004-06-09 $0.044444444444444446 2004-03-17 $0.044444444444444446 2003-12-17 $0.044444444444444446 2003-09-17 $0.044444444444444446 2003-05-30 $0.044444444444444446 2003-03-14 $0.044444444444444446 2002-12-12 $0.044444444444444446 2002-09-19 $0.044444444444444446 2002-05-30 $0.044444444444444446 2002-03-14 $0.044444444444444446 2001-12-13 $0.044444444444444446 2001-09-20 $0.044444444444444446 2001-05-31 $0.044444444444444446 2001-03-15 $0.044444444444444446 2000-12-14 $0.044444444444444446 2000-09-21 $0.044444444444444446 2000-06-01 $0.044444444444444446 2000-03-09 $0.044444444444444446 1999-12-09 $0.044444444444444446 1999-09-16 $0.044444444444444446