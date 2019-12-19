This table allows you to know how fast DOOO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-26 $0.1 (CAD) 2019-09-26 $0.0754 2019-06-27 $0.0758 2019-03-28 $0.0744 2018-12-27 $0.066 2018-09-27 $0.069 2018-06-28 $0.0679 2018-03-28 $0.0696 2017-12-28 $0.0636 2017-09-28 $0.0643 2017-06-28 $0.0614