Movado Group

Stock

MOV

Price as of:

$21.62 -0.14 -0.64%

Industry

Recreational Goods Other

Movado Group (MOV)

MOV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.76%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

29.96%

EPS $2.67

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get MOV DARS™ Rating

MOV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.62

Quote Time

Today's Volume

737,700

Open Price

$21.75

Day's Range

$21.59 - $21.94

Previous Close

$21.76

52 week low / high

$18.05 - $40.21

Percent off 52 week high

-46.23%

MOV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MOV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MOV's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

MOV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MOV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.2

2019-09-09

$0.2

2019-06-10

$0.2

2019-04-09

$0.2

2018-12-13

$0.2

2018-09-10

$0.2

2018-06-08

$0.2

2018-04-10

$0.2

2017-11-30

$0.13

2017-09-08

$0.13

2017-06-02

$0.13

2017-03-29

$0.13

2016-11-30

$0.13

2016-09-01

$0.13

2016-06-03

$0.13

2016-04-08

$0.13

2015-12-02

$0.11

2015-09-03

$0.11

2015-06-04

$0.11

2015-04-08

$0.11

2014-12-03

$0.1

2014-09-03

$0.1

2014-05-29

$0.1

2014-04-03

$0.1

2013-12-04

$0.08

2013-09-04

$0.08

2013-06-06

$0.05

2013-03-28

$0.05

2012-12-06

$0.05

2012-09-06

$0.05

2012-06-07

$0.05

2012-04-05

$0.05

2011-12-09

$0.03

2011-09-08

$0.03

2011-06-09

$0.03

2011-04-14

$0.03

2009-01-22

$0.05

2008-10-15

$0.08

2008-07-15

$0.08

2008-04-14

$0.08

2008-01-15

$0.08

2007-10-15

$0.08

2007-07-13

$0.08

2007-04-12

$0.08

2007-01-12

$0.06

2006-10-13

$0.06

2006-07-12

$0.06

2006-04-11

$0.06

2006-01-17

$0.05

2005-10-13

$0.05

2005-07-14

$0.05

2005-04-13

$0.05

2005-01-12

$0.04

2004-10-14

$0.04

2004-07-14

$0.04

2004-04-14

$0.04

2004-01-14

$0.03

2003-10-15

$0.03

2003-07-11

$0.03

2003-04-15

$0.015

2003-01-15

$0.015

2002-10-15

$0.015

2002-07-11

$0.015

2002-04-17

$0.015

2002-01-15

$0.015

2001-10-12

$0.015

2001-07-13

$0.015

2001-04-11

$0.015

2001-01-12

$0.015

2000-10-17

$0.0125

2000-07-18

$0.0125

2000-04-18

$0.0125

2000-01-18

$0.0125

1999-10-14

$0.0125

1999-07-14

$0.0125

1999-04-14

$0.0125

1999-01-20

$0.01

1998-10-14

$0.01

1998-07-21

$0.01

1998-04-13

$0.01

1998-01-21

$0.01

1997-10-15

$0.01

1997-07-22

$0.01

1997-04-17

$0.008

1997-01-15

$0.008

1996-10-16

$0.008

1996-07-17

$0.008

1996-04-18

$0.008

1996-01-23

$0.006666666666666667

1995-10-12

$0.006666666666666667

1995-07-13

$0.006666666666666667

1995-04-20

$0.006666666666666667

MOV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MOV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MOV

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MOV Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MOV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

15.44%

0.00%

1years

MOV

News
MOV

Research
MOV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MOV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MOV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-11-26

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-08-28

2019-09-09

2019-09-10

2019-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-05-30

2019-06-10

2019-06-11

2019-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-03-28

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-12-04

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-08-29

2018-09-10

2018-09-11

2018-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-05-30

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-03-29

2018-04-10

2018-04-11

2018-04-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-08-29

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-05-25

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-03-20

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-11-22

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-08-25

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-05-26

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

2016-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-03-31

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-04-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-11-24

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-08-27

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-05-27

2015-06-04

2015-06-08

2015-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-03-31

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-11-25

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-08-26

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-05-22

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-03-26

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

2014-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-11-26

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-08-27

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-29

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-03-21

2013-03-28

2013-04-02

2013-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-11-27

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-08-28

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-30

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-03-29

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-12-01

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

2011-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-09-01

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-06-01

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-04-05

2011-04-14

2011-04-18

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-01-15

2009-01-22

2009-01-26

2009-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-10-08

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-06-25

2008-07-15

2008-07-17

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-03-27

2008-04-14

2008-04-16

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-01-07

2008-01-15

2008-01-17

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-10-08

2007-10-15

2007-10-17

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-07-09

2007-07-13

2007-07-17

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-03-29

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-01-05

2007-01-12

2007-01-17

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-17

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-06-29

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2006-04-06

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-01-11

2006-01-17

2006-01-19

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-10-07

2005-10-13

2005-10-17

2005-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-07-07

2005-07-14

2005-07-18

2005-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-03-23

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-01-07

2005-01-12

2005-01-17

2005-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-10-06

2004-10-14

2004-10-18

2004-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-06-20

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-03-12

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-01-07

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

Unknown

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2003-06-18

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2003-04-09

2003-04-15

2003-04-18

2003-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2003-01-06

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-10-03

2002-10-15

2002-10-17

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

Unknown

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-04-08

2002-04-17

2002-04-19

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2002-01-04

2002-01-15

2002-01-17

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-10-02

2001-10-12

2001-10-16

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-07-05

2001-07-13

2001-07-17

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-04-04

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2001-01-04

2001-01-12

2001-01-17

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-10-03

2000-10-17

2000-10-19

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-07-10

2000-07-18

2000-07-20

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-04-11

2000-04-18

2000-04-21

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2000-01-05

2000-01-18

2000-01-20

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-10-06

1999-10-14

1999-10-18

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-07-01

1999-07-14

1999-07-16

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1999-04-05

1999-04-14

1999-04-16

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-01-04

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-09-25

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-07-13

1998-07-21

1998-07-23

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-03-26

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-12-19

1998-01-21

1998-01-23

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-10-05

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-07-09

1997-07-22

1997-07-24

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

1997-04-07

1997-04-17

1997-04-21

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

1997-01-07

1997-01-15

1997-01-20

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

1996-10-03

1996-10-16

1996-10-18

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

1996-07-02

1996-07-17

1996-07-19

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0080

1996-04-16

1996-04-18

1996-04-22

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1996-01-15

1996-01-23

1996-01-25

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1995-10-05

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1995-07-05

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0067

1995-04-14

1995-04-20

1995-04-26

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

MOV

Investor Resources

Learn more about Movado Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MOV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Recreational Goods Other

Movado- (MOV)-designs, sources, and distributes Movado, Ebel, Concord, ESQ, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture and Lacoste watches worldwide, and operates Movado boutiques and company stores in the United States. It was formerly known as North American Watch Corporation and changed its name to Movado Group, Inc. in 1996. The company is based in Paramus, New Jersey.

