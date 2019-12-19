This table allows you to know how fast BWL-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-01-09 $0.175 2019-10-11 $0.175 2019-07-22 $0.175 2019-04-17 $0.175 2019-01-09 $0.175 2018-10-15 $0.175 2018-07-10 $0.17 2018-04-18 $0.17 2018-01-09 $0.17 2017-10-16 $0.17 2017-07-07 $0.17 2017-04-18 $0.17 2017-01-06 $0.17 2016-10-14 $0.17 2016-07-08 $0.17 2016-04-15 $0.17 2016-01-12 $0.17 2015-10-19 $0.17 2015-07-08 $0.17 2015-04-15 $0.17 2015-01-07 $0.17 2014-10-17 $0.17 2014-07-09 $0.17 2014-04-15 $0.165 2014-01-08 $0.165 2013-10-21 $0.165 2013-07-15 $0.165 2013-04-15 $0.165 2012-12-12 $0.165 2012-10-22 $0.165 2012-07-16 $0.16 2012-04-16 $0.16 2012-01-06 $0.16 2011-10-13 $0.16 2011-07-22 $0.16 2011-04-12 $0.16 2011-01-06 $0.16 2010-10-15 $0.155 2010-07-12 $0.155 2010-04-12 $0.155 2010-01-15 $0.155 2009-10-13 $0.155 2009-07-16 $0.155 2009-04-20 $0.155 2009-01-12 $0.15 2008-10-20 $0.15 2008-07-21 $0.15 2008-04-14 $0.15 2008-01-08 $0.15 2007-10-22 $0.145 2007-07-24 $0.145 2007-04-23 $0.145 2007-01-08 $0.145 2006-10-16 $0.14 2006-07-24 $0.14 2006-04-28 $0.14 2006-01-06 $0.14 2005-10-24 $0.14 2005-07-22 $0.14 2005-04-18 $0.135 2005-01-06 $0.135 2004-10-18 $0.135 2004-07-26 $0.135 2004-04-28 $0.135 2004-01-07 $0.135 2003-10-10 $0.125 2003-07-21 $0.125 2003-04-21 $0.12 2003-01-08 $0.12 2002-10-11 $0.12 2002-07-24 $0.12 2002-04-22 $0.115 2002-01-08 $0.115 2001-10-15 $0.115 2001-07-27 $0.115 2001-04-23 $0.115 2001-01-08 $0.115 2000-10-16 $0.11 2000-07-25 $0.11 2000-04-17 $0.11 2000-01-10 $0.11 1999-10-12 $0.105 1999-07-12 $0.105 1999-04-19 $0.105 1999-01-08 $0.105 1998-10-19 $0.1 1998-07-13 $0.1 1998-04-17 $0.1 1998-01-12 $0.1 1997-10-20 $0.1 1997-07-14 $0.1 1997-04-14 $0.1 1997-01-08 $0.095 1996-10-21 $0.095 1996-07-15 $0.095 1996-04-15 $0.095 1996-01-08 $0.095 1995-10-16 $0.095 1995-07-17 $0.095 1995-04-12 $0.09