Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company(MJN) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Mead Johnson Nutrition Company by scrolling below.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company (MJN)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $3.48

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$89.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,923,399

Open Price

$89.98

Day's Range

$89.97 - $90.0

Previous Close

$89.99

52 week low / high

$69.25 - $94.4

Percent off 52 week high

-4.68%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MJN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MJN

Metric

MJN Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for MJN

Dividend History

There are no payout history for MJN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Mead Johnson Nutrition Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) - This company manufactures and markets infant formula and children's nutrition products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers formulas for routine feeding and mild intolerance; specialty formula products, including formulas for severe intolerance, and premature and low birth weight infants; and medical nutrition products. The company also offers products for infants with milk protein allergy, gas/fussiness, lactose intolerance, anti-regurgitation, severe protein sensitivity, multiple food allergies, and malabsorption. In addition, it offers children?s nutrition products, such as nutritious powdered milk for picky eaters, nutritious milk modifier, and pre-natal and post-natal nutritional supplements for expectant and nursing mothers. The company offers its products under Enfamil, Enfalac, Enfagrow, Enfapro, Enfakid, EnfaSchool, and Sustagen, Choco Milk, and Cal-C-Tose brand names. It offers its products to retail channels, including mass merchandisers, club stores, grocery stores, drug stores, and convenience stores. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Mead Johnson Nutrition Company is a subsidiary of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

