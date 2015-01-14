Best Dividend Stocks
Domtar Corp

Stock

UFS

Price as of:

$18.58 -2.81 -13.14%

Industry

Paper And Paper Products

Domtar Corp (UFS)

UFS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.74%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.82

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

208.96%

EPS $0.87

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UFS DARS™ Rating

UFS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,370,900

Open Price

$21.42

Day's Range

$18.43 - $21.68

Previous Close

$21.39

52 week low / high

$18.43 - $50.71

Percent off 52 week high

-63.36%

UFS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4550

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 01

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4550

2020-02-19

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-15

Regular

UFS

Compare UFS to Popular Screens

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

UFS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UFS's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-01

$0.455

2019-12-31

$0.455

2019-10-01

$0.455

2019-07-01

$0.455

2019-04-01

$0.435

2018-12-31

$0.435

2018-10-01

$0.435

2018-07-02

$0.435

2018-03-29

$0.435

2017-12-29

$0.415

2017-09-29

$0.415

2017-06-29

$0.415

2017-03-30

$0.415

2016-12-29

$0.415

2016-09-29

$0.415

2016-06-30

$0.415

2016-03-31

$0.4

2015-12-30

$0.4

2015-09-30

$0.4

2015-06-30

$0.4

2015-03-31

$0.4

2014-12-30

$0.375

2014-09-30

$0.375

2014-06-30

$0.375

2014-03-12

$0.275

2013-12-11

$0.275

2013-09-11

$0.275

2013-06-12

$0.275

2013-03-13

$0.225

2012-12-12

$0.225

2012-09-13

$0.225

2012-06-13

$0.225

2012-03-13

$0.175

2011-12-13

$0.175

2011-09-13

$0.175

2011-06-13

$0.175

2011-03-11

$0.125

2010-12-13

$0.125

2010-09-13

$0.125

2010-06-11

$0.125

UFS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UFS

Metric

UFS Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

UFS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.11%

1.11%

10years

UFS

UFS

UFS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UFS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

UFS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4550

2020-02-19

2020-04-01

2020-04-02

2020-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2019-11-06

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2019-08-07

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

2019-05-08

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2019-02-20

2019-04-01

2019-04-02

2019-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2018-11-07

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2018-08-08

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2018-05-09

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4350

2018-02-08

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-11-01

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-08-02

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-05-16

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2017-02-22

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2016-11-02

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2016-08-03

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4150

2016-05-03

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-02-23

2016-03-31

2016-04-04

2016-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-11-04

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-08-05

2015-09-30

2015-10-02

2015-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-05-05

2015-06-30

2015-07-02

2015-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-02-23

2015-03-31

2015-04-02

2015-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-10-29

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-07-30

2014-09-30

2014-10-02

2014-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2014-04-30

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2014-02-18

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-10-30

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-07-31

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2013-05-01

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-02-20

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-10-31

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-07-31

2012-09-13

2012-09-17

2012-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2012-05-02

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2012-02-22

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-11-02

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-08-03

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2011-05-03

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-02-23

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-11-03

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-08-04

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-05-05

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

UFS

UFS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Paper And Paper Products

This company engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of uncoated freesheet paper, papergrade, fluff, and specialty pulp products in North America. The company operates in two segments, Papers and Paper Merchants. The Papers segment offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers, which are used with ink jet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers. It also provides commercial printing and publishing papers consisting uncoated freesheet papers, such as offset papers and opaques used in sheet and roll fed offset presses and digital printing; and publishing papers comprising tradebook and lightweight uncoated papers used primarily in book publishing applications, such as textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, and financial documents. In addition, this segment offers converting and specialty papers, which consist of base papers that are converted into finished products, such as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and data processing/computer forms. It sells papers to paper merchants, office equipment manufacturers, stationers, retail outlets, commercial printers, converters, and end users. The Paper Merchants segment involves in purchasing, warehousing, selling, and distributing business papers, printing and publishing papers, and industrial products to commercial printers, publishers, quick copy firms, catalog and retail companies, and institutional entities. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

