Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Orchids Paper Products Co.

Stock

TIS

Price as of:

$1.24 -0.04 -3.13%

Industry

Paper And Paper Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Orchids Paper Products Co. (TIS) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Orchids Paper Products Co. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Paper And Paper Products /

Orchids Paper Products Co. (TIS)

TIS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TIS DARS™ Rating

TIS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,800

Open Price

$1.3

Day's Range

$1.24 - $1.31

Previous Close

$1.28

52 week low / high

$0.6 - $8.63

Percent off 52 week high

-85.63%

TIS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TIS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade TIS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
TIS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TIS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2003-09-08

$0.6464

2003-06-06

$0.6464

2003-03-06

$0.6464

2002-12-06

$0.6464

2002-09-03

$0.6464

2002-06-06

$0.4237

TIS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
TIS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TIS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

TIS Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TIS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

TIS

News
TIS

Research
TIS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TIS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

TIS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6464

Unknown

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-09-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6464

Unknown

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6464

Unknown

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6464

Unknown

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2002-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6464

Unknown

2002-09-03

2002-09-10

2002-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4237

Unknown

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

TIS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Orchids Paper Products Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TIS

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Paper And Paper Products

This company engages in the manufacture and sale of various private label tissue products for the consumer market. Its products include paper towels, bathroom tissue, and paper napkins. The company offers its products under various brand names, such as Colortex, My Size, Velvet, Big Mopper, Soft & Fluffy, Tackle, Nobel, and care. It also sells parent rolls to other converters, who operate mainly in the away-from-home tissue converting business. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of independent brokers. It serves dollar stores, discount retailers, grocery stores, grocery wholesalers and co-operatives, and convenience stores primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. Orchids Paper Products Company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Pryor, Oklahoma.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X