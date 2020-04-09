Best Dividend Stocks
Schweitzer Maudit

Stock

SWM

Price as of:

$31.16 +2.74 +9.64%

Industry

Paper And Paper Products

Schweitzer Maudit (SWM)

SWM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.19%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

53.50%

EPS $3.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


SWM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

287,500

Open Price

$28.96

Day's Range

$28.58 - $31.2

Previous Close

$28.42

52 week low / high

$20.0 - $46.65

Percent off 52 week high

-33.20%

SWM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SWM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SWM

Click here to learn more.

SWM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SWM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-03

$0.44

2019-11-27

$0.44

2019-08-22

$0.44

2019-05-23

$0.44

2019-03-01

$0.44

2018-11-29

$0.44

2018-08-23

$0.43

2018-05-24

$0.43

2018-03-01

$0.43

2017-11-30

$0.43

2017-08-23

$0.42

2017-05-31

$0.42

2017-03-08

$0.42

2016-11-22

$0.42

2016-08-24

$0.4

2016-05-25

$0.4

2016-02-24

$0.4

2015-11-24

$0.4

2015-08-26

$0.38

2015-05-20

$0.38

2015-02-25

$0.38

2014-11-24

$0.38

2014-08-26

$0.36

2014-05-20

$0.36

2014-02-26

$0.36

2013-11-25

$0.36

2013-08-26

$0.3

2013-05-20

$0.3

2013-02-26

$0.3

2012-11-26

$0.15

2012-08-28

$0.15

2012-05-24

$0.075

2012-02-21

$0.075

2011-11-25

$0.075

2011-08-25

$0.075

2011-05-24

$0.075

2011-02-22

$0.075

2010-11-24

$0.075

2010-08-25

$0.075

2010-05-19

$0.075

2010-02-22

$0.075

2009-11-19

$0.075

2009-08-20

$0.075

2009-05-21

$0.075

2009-02-19

$0.075

2008-11-13

$0.075

2008-08-14

$0.075

2008-05-08

$0.075

2008-02-13

$0.075

2007-11-07

$0.075

2007-08-09

$0.075

2007-05-10

$0.075

2007-02-08

$0.075

2006-11-09

$0.075

2006-08-10

$0.075

2006-05-11

$0.075

2006-02-09

$0.075

2005-11-09

$0.075

2005-08-11

$0.075

2005-05-12

$0.075

2005-02-10

$0.075

2004-11-10

$0.075

2004-08-12

$0.075

2004-05-13

$0.075

2004-02-12

$0.075

2003-11-13

$0.075

2003-08-14

$0.075

2003-05-08

$0.075

2003-02-13

$0.075

2002-11-14

$0.075

2002-08-08

$0.075

2002-05-09

$0.075

2002-02-14

$0.075

2001-11-07

$0.075

2001-08-09

$0.075

2001-05-10

$0.075

2001-02-08

$0.075

2000-11-09

$0.075

2000-08-10

$0.075

2000-05-04

$0.075

2000-02-10

$0.075

1999-11-04

$0.075

1999-08-05

$0.075

1999-05-06

$0.075

1999-02-04

$0.075

1998-11-05

$0.075

1998-08-06

$0.075

1998-05-07

$0.075

1998-02-05

$0.075

1997-11-06

$0.075

1997-08-07

$0.075

1997-05-08

$0.075

1997-02-13

$0.075

1996-11-07

$0.075

1996-08-08

$0.075

1996-05-09

$0.075

SWM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SWM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SWM

Metric

SWM Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SWM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.36%

0.00%

8years

SWM

News
SWM

Research
SWM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SWM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

Brought to You by Mitre Media

SWM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4400

2020-02-20

2020-03-03

2020-03-04

2020-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-11-04

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-08-07

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-05-01

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2019-02-21

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2018-11-07

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2018-05-02

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2018-02-21

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-11-01

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-08-02

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-05-03

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-02-15

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-11-02

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-08-03

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-05-04

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-02-17

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-11-04

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-08-05

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-05-06

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-02-11

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-11-05

2014-11-24

2014-11-27

2014-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-08-06

2014-08-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-05-07

2014-05-20

2014-05-22

2014-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-02-05

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-11-06

2013-11-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-07-31

2013-08-26

2013-08-28

2013-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-08

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-02-06

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-10-31

2012-11-26

2012-11-28

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-01

2012-08-28

2012-08-30

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-05-02

2012-05-24

2012-05-29

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-02-01

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-11-02

2011-11-25

2011-11-29

2011-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-08-03

2011-08-25

2011-08-29

2011-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-05-04

2011-05-24

2011-05-26

2011-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-02-02

2011-02-22

2011-02-24

2011-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-11-03

2010-11-24

2010-11-29

2010-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-08-04

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-05-05

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-02-10

2010-02-22

2010-02-24

2010-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-11-03

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-08-05

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-05-07

2009-05-21

2009-05-26

2009-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-02-05

2009-02-19

2009-02-23

2009-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-11-06

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-08-07

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-04-24

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-01-31

2008-02-13

2008-02-18

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-10-25

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-07-27

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-04-26

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-01-26

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-10-26

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-07-27

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-04-27

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-01-26

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-10-27

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-07-28

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-04-28

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-01-27

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-10-28

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-07-29

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-04-29

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2004-01-29

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-10-30

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-07-31

2003-08-14

2003-08-18

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-04-24

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2003-01-30

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-10-31

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-07-25

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-04-25

2002-05-09

2002-05-13

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-01-31

2002-02-14

2002-02-19

2002-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-10-25

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-07-26

2001-08-09

2001-08-13

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-04-26

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-01-25

2001-02-08

2001-02-12

2001-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-10-26

2000-11-09

2000-11-13

2000-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-07-27

2000-08-10

2000-08-14

2000-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-04-27

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-01-27

2000-02-10

2000-02-14

2000-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-10-28

1999-11-04

1999-11-08

1999-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-07-29

1999-08-05

1999-08-09

1999-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-04-22

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-01-28

1999-02-04

1999-02-08

1999-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-10-29

1998-11-05

1998-11-09

1998-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-07-30

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-04-23

1998-05-07

1998-05-11

1998-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-02-03

1998-02-05

1998-02-09

1998-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-10-23

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-07-28

1997-08-07

1997-08-11

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-04-24

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-01-29

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-10-25

1996-11-07

1996-11-12

1996-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-07-25

1996-08-08

1996-08-12

1996-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-04-19

1996-05-09

1996-05-13

1996-06-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SWM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Schweitzer Maudit on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SWM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Paper And Paper Products

Schweitzer Maudit- (SWM)- manufactures and sells paper and reconstituted tobacco products to the tobacco industry. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

