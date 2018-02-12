Bemis Corp (BMS) is a major supplier of flexible packaging and pressure sensitive materials used by leading food, consumer products, manufacturing, and other companies worldwide. Founded in 1858, the Company reported 2013 net sales of $5.01 billion. The Company’s flexible packaging business has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. The company’s pressure sensitive materials business specializes in adhesive technologies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs about 19,000 individuals in 56 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries around the world. Bemis, as an international company, faces interest rate and foreign currency exposure risk. Bemis has been paying an annual dividend since 1922, and in 2014, increased its annual dividend for the 31st consecutive year. Bemis is a dividend aristocrat, and pays its dividend quarterly.