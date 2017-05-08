Best Dividend Stocks
Seaboard Corp

Stock

SEB

Price as of:

$3348.09 +318.11 +10.5%

Industry

Meat Products

Seaboard Corp (SEB)

SEB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.30%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$9.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SEB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3348.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,300

Open Price

$3040.0

Day's Range

$2950.0 - $3348.09

Previous Close

$3029.98

52 week low / high

$2614.0 - $4743.71

Percent off 52 week high

-29.42%

SEB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SEB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SEB

Compare SEB to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Trade SEB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

SEB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SEB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-28

$2.25

2019-11-07

$2.25

2019-08-09

$2.25

2019-05-09

$2.25

2019-03-01

$2.25

2018-11-08

$1.5

2018-08-17

$1.5

2018-05-11

$1.5

2018-03-02

$1.5

2017-11-10

$1.5

2017-08-10

$1.5

2017-05-11

$1.5

2017-02-09

$1.5

2010-12-16

$0.75

2010-09-15

$0.75

2010-06-16

$0.75

2010-03-17

$0.75

2009-12-17

$0.75

2009-09-16

$0.75

2009-06-17

$0.75

2009-03-18

$0.75

2008-12-18

$0.75

2008-09-17

$0.75

2008-06-18

$0.75

2008-03-18

$0.75

2007-12-19

$0.75

2007-09-14

$0.75

2007-06-15

$0.75

2007-03-16

$0.75

2006-12-19

$0.75

2006-09-15

$0.75

2006-06-16

$0.75

2006-03-17

$0.75

2005-12-16

$0.75

2005-09-16

$0.75

2005-06-16

$0.75

2005-03-17

$0.75

2004-12-17

$0.75

2004-09-16

$0.75

2004-06-17

$0.75

2004-03-18

$0.75

2003-12-17

$0.75

2003-09-17

$0.75

2003-06-18

$0.75

2003-03-19

$0.75

2002-12-19

$0.75

2002-09-18

$0.75

2002-06-14

$0.75

2002-03-15

$0.25

2001-12-19

$0.25

2001-09-14

$0.25

2001-06-15

$0.25

2001-03-16

$0.25

2000-12-15

$0.25

2000-09-15

$0.25

2000-06-16

$0.25

2000-03-17

$0.25

1999-12-17

$0.25

1999-09-16

$0.25

1999-06-16

$0.25

1999-03-17

$0.25

1998-12-17

$0.25

1998-09-16

$0.25

1998-06-17

$0.25

1998-03-18

$0.25

1997-12-17

$0.25

1997-09-17

$0.25

1997-06-18

$0.25

1997-03-19

$0.25

1996-12-18

$0.25

1996-09-18

$0.25

1996-06-14

$0.25

1996-03-15

$0.25

1995-12-15

$0.25

1995-09-15

$0.25

1995-06-16

$0.25

SEB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SEB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SEB

Metric

SEB Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SEB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.47%

0.00%

1years

SEB

News
SEB

Research
SEB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SEB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

SEB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.2500

2020-02-19

2020-02-28

2020-03-02

2020-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2500

2019-10-30

2019-11-07

2019-11-11

2019-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2500

2019-07-31

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2500

2019-04-30

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2500

2019-02-20

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2018-10-31

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2018-08-07

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2018-05-02

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2018-02-21

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2017-08-02

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2017-05-03

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5000

2017-02-02

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2010-12-06

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2010-09-07

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2010-06-07

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2010-03-05

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2009-12-14

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2009-09-08

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2009-06-09

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2009-03-02

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-12-09

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-09-08

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-06-09

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2008-02-28

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-12-10

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-09-07

2007-09-14

2007-09-18

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-06-08

2007-06-15

2007-06-19

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2007-03-05

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2006-12-11

2006-12-19

2006-12-21

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2006-08-10

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2006-05-30

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2006-03-06

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-12-09

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-09-09

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-06-08

2005-06-16

2005-06-20

2005-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2005-03-04

2005-03-17

2005-03-21

2005-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2004-12-08

2004-12-17

2004-12-21

2004-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2004-08-10

2004-09-16

2004-09-20

2004-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2004-06-10

2004-06-17

2004-06-21

2004-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2004-02-27

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2003-11-28

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2003-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2003-08-05

2003-09-17

2003-09-19

2003-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2003-04-28

2003-06-18

2003-06-20

2003-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2003-03-04

2003-03-19

2003-03-21

2003-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2002-12-13

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2002-09-06

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2002-04-29

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-03-12

2002-03-15

2002-03-19

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-12-03

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-08-06

2001-09-14

2001-09-18

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-04-23

2001-06-15

2001-06-19

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-02-26

2001-03-16

2001-03-20

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-12-04

2000-12-15

2000-12-19

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-08-29

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-04-25

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-03-03

2000-03-17

2000-03-21

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-12-03

1999-12-17

1999-12-21

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-08-24

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-04-28

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-03-01

1999-03-17

1999-03-19

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-12-08

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-08-10

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-05-06

1998-06-17

1998-06-19

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-03-13

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-12-10

1997-12-17

1997-12-19

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-08-12

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-06-02

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-03-03

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-08-28

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-05-30

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-02-14

1996-03-15

1996-03-19

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-12-05

1995-12-15

1995-12-19

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-08-30

1995-09-15

1995-09-19

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-06-05

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

SEB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Seaboard Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SEB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Meat Products

Seaboard Corp- (SEB)-operates as a diversified agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork segment engages in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products, such as lunchmeat, ham, bacon, loins, tenderloins, ribs, and sausage under Seaboard Farms, Prairie Fresh, Daily's Premium Meats, High Plains Bioenergy, Prairie Fresh Prime, Seaboard Foods, Buffet brand names to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. Its Commodity Trading and Milling segment processes, produces, sources, transports, and markets wheat, corn, oilseed products, soybean meal, and other related commodities to the food and animal feed industries; and operates flour, feed, and maize milling and related businesses. The company's Marine segment provides containerized cargo shipping service to 25 countries between the United States, the Caribbean Basin, and Central and South America, as well as operates a dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and cargoes. As of December 31, 2007, this segment operated 12 owned and approximately 27 chartered vessels, as well as approximately 48,000 dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers and units of related equipment. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia. Seaboard Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Seaboard Flour LLC.

