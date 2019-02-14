Hormel- (HRL)-based in Austin, Minn., is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products, many of which are among the best known and trusted in the food industry. The company leverages its extensive expertise, innovation and high competencies in pork and turkey processing and marketing to bring quality, value-added brands to the global marketplace. For each of the past nine years, Hormel Foods has been named one of <span id="bwanpa12"></span>The 400 Best Big Companies in America<span id="bwanpa13"></span> by Forbes magazine. The company enjoys a strong reputation among consumers, retail grocers, foodservice and industrial customers for products highly regarded for quality, taste, nutrition, convenience and value. The company was founded in 1891 under the name George A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation is based in Austin, Minnesota.