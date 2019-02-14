Best Dividend Stocks
Hormel Foods

Stock

HRL

Price as of:

$44.33 -0.17 -0.38%

Industry

Meat Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Meat Products /

Hormel Foods (HRL)

HRL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.09%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.93

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

51.67%

EPS $1.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

52 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HRL DARS™ Rating

HRL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

406,668

Open Price

$44.61

Day's Range

$44.15 - $44.74

Previous Close

$44.5

52 week low / high

$37.0 - $45.84

Percent off 52 week high

-3.29%

HRL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2325

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 10

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2325

2019-11-25

2020-01-10

2020-01-13

2020-02-18

Regular

HRL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HRL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-10

$0.2325

2019-10-18

$0.21

2019-07-12

$0.21

2019-04-12

$0.21

2019-01-11

$0.21

2018-10-19

$0.1875

2018-07-13

$0.1875

2018-04-13

$0.1875

2018-01-11

$0.1875

2017-10-20

$0.17

2017-07-13

$0.17

2017-04-13

$0.17

2017-01-12

$0.17

2016-10-20

$0.145

2016-07-14

$0.145

2016-04-14

$0.145

2016-01-14

$0.29

2015-10-15

$0.125

2015-07-16

$0.125

2015-04-16

$0.125

2015-01-15

$0.125

2014-10-16

$0.1

2014-07-17

$0.1

2014-04-16

$0.1

2014-01-17

$0.1

2013-10-17

$0.085

2013-07-18

$0.085

2013-04-18

$0.085

2013-01-17

$0.085

2012-10-18

$0.075

2012-07-19

$0.075

2012-04-19

$0.075

2012-01-19

$0.075

2011-10-19

$0.06375

2011-07-20

$0.06375

2011-04-19

$0.06375

2011-01-19

$0.06375

2010-10-20

$0.0525

2010-07-21

$0.0525

2010-04-14

$0.0525

2010-01-20

$0.0525

2009-10-21

$0.0475

2009-07-15

$0.0475

2009-04-15

$0.0475

2009-01-21

$0.0475

2008-10-15

$0.04625

2008-07-16

$0.04625

2008-04-16

$0.04625

2008-01-16

$0.04625

2007-10-17

$0.0375

2007-07-18

$0.0375

2007-04-18

$0.0375

2007-01-17

$0.0375

2006-10-18

$0.035

2006-07-19

$0.035

2006-04-19

$0.035

2006-01-18

$0.035

2005-10-19

$0.0325

2005-07-20

$0.0325

2005-04-20

$0.0325

2005-01-19

$0.0325

2004-10-20

$0.028125

2004-07-21

$0.028125

2004-04-14

$0.028125

2004-01-21

$0.028125

2003-10-15

$0.02625

2003-07-16

$0.02625

2003-04-15

$0.02625

2003-01-15

$0.02625

2002-10-16

$0.024375

2002-07-17

$0.024375

2002-04-17

$0.024375

2002-01-16

$0.024375

2001-10-17

$0.023125

2001-07-18

$0.023125

2001-04-18

$0.023125

2001-01-17

$0.023125

2000-10-18

$0.021875

2000-07-19

$0.021875

2000-04-18

$0.021875

2000-01-19

$0.021875

1999-10-20

$0.020625

1999-07-21

$0.020625

1999-04-14

$0.020625

1999-01-20

$0.020625

1998-10-21

$0.02

1998-07-15

$0.02

1998-04-15

$0.02

1998-01-21

$0.02

1997-10-15

$0.019375

1997-07-16

$0.019375

1997-04-16

$0.019375

1997-01-15

$0.019375

1996-10-16

$0.01875

1996-07-17

$0.01875

1996-04-17

$0.01875

1996-01-17

$0.01875

1995-10-18

$0.018125

1995-07-19

$0.018125

1995-04-17

$0.0022625

HRL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HRL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HRL

Metric

HRL Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HRL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.65%

24.00%

52years

HRL

HRL

HRL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HRL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HRL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2325

2019-11-25

2020-01-10

2020-01-13

2020-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-09-23

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-05-21

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-03-25

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-11-19

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-09-24

2018-10-19

2018-10-22

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-05-21

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-03-26

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-11-20

2018-01-11

2018-01-15

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-09-25

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-05-22

2017-07-13

2017-07-17

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-03-28

2017-04-13

2017-04-18

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-11-21

2017-01-12

2017-01-17

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2016-09-26

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2016-05-23

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2016-03-29

2016-04-14

2016-04-18

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2015-11-23

2016-01-14

2016-01-19

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-09-28

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-05-18

2015-07-16

2015-07-20

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-03-23

2015-04-16

2015-04-20

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-11-25

2015-01-15

2015-01-20

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-09-22

2014-10-16

2014-10-20

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-05-19

2014-07-17

2014-07-21

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-03-24

2014-04-16

2014-04-21

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-11-26

2014-01-17

2014-01-22

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-09-23

2013-10-17

2013-10-21

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-05-20

2013-07-18

2013-07-22

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-03-25

2013-04-18

2013-04-22

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-11-20

2013-01-17

2013-01-22

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-09-24

2012-10-18

2012-10-22

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-05-21

2012-07-19

2012-07-23

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2012-03-26

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-11-21

2012-01-19

2012-01-23

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0638

2011-09-26

2011-10-19

2011-10-22

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0638

2011-05-23

2011-07-20

2011-07-23

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0638

2011-03-28

2011-04-19

2011-04-23

2011-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0638

2010-11-22

2011-01-19

2011-01-23

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2010-09-28

2010-10-20

2010-10-23

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2010-05-24

2010-07-21

2010-07-24

2010-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2010-03-22

2010-04-14

2010-04-17

2010-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2009-11-24

2010-01-20

2010-01-23

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2009-10-05

2009-10-21

2009-10-24

2009-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2009-05-19

2009-07-15

2009-07-18

2009-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2009-03-24

2009-04-15

2009-04-18

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2008-11-25

2009-01-21

2009-01-24

2009-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2008-09-23

2008-10-15

2008-10-18

2008-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2008-05-20

2008-07-16

2008-07-19

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2008-04-01

2008-04-16

2008-04-19

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0463

2007-11-20

2008-01-16

2008-01-19

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-10-02

2007-10-17

2007-10-20

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-05-22

2007-07-18

2007-07-21

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2007-03-27

2007-04-18

2007-04-21

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2006-11-21

2007-01-17

2007-01-20

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-09-27

2006-10-18

2006-10-21

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-05-23

2006-07-19

2006-07-22

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-03-27

2006-04-19

2006-04-22

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-11-21

2006-01-18

2006-01-21

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2005-09-26

2005-10-19

2005-10-22

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2005-05-23

2005-07-20

2005-07-23

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2005-03-29

2005-04-20

2005-04-23

2005-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

2004-11-22

2005-01-19

2005-01-22

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0281

2004-09-20

2004-10-20

2004-10-23

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0281

2004-05-24

2004-07-21

2004-07-24

2004-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0281

2004-03-26

2004-04-14

2004-04-17

2004-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0281

2003-11-26

2004-01-21

2004-01-24

2004-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2003-09-22

2003-10-15

2003-10-18

2003-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2003-05-22

2003-07-16

2003-07-19

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2003-03-24

2003-04-15

2003-04-19

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0263

2002-11-25

2003-01-15

2003-01-18

2003-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

2002-10-01

2002-10-16

2002-10-19

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

2002-05-24

2002-07-17

2002-07-20

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

2002-03-25

2002-04-17

2002-04-20

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0244

2001-11-21

2002-01-16

2002-01-19

2002-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2001-09-25

2001-10-17

2001-10-20

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2001-05-22

2001-07-18

2001-07-21

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2001-03-26

2001-04-18

2001-04-21

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0231

2000-11-22

2001-01-17

2001-01-20

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

2000-09-26

2000-10-18

2000-10-21

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

2000-05-22

2000-07-19

2000-07-22

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

2000-03-27

2000-04-18

2000-04-22

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0219

1999-11-23

2000-01-19

2000-01-22

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

1999-10-04

1999-10-20

1999-10-23

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

1999-05-25

1999-07-21

1999-07-24

1999-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

1999-03-22

1999-04-14

1999-04-17

1999-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0206

1998-11-25

1999-01-20

1999-01-23

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-09-29

1998-10-21

1998-10-24

1998-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-05-18

1998-07-15

1998-07-18

1998-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1998-03-23

1998-04-15

1998-04-18

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1997-11-26

1998-01-21

1998-01-24

1998-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

1997-09-29

1997-10-15

1997-10-18

1997-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

1997-05-19

1997-07-16

1997-07-19

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

1997-03-24

1997-04-16

1997-04-19

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0194

1996-11-25

1997-01-15

1997-01-18

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1996-09-30

1996-10-16

1996-10-19

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1996-05-20

1996-07-17

1996-07-20

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1996-03-25

1996-04-17

1996-04-20

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0188

1995-11-20

1996-01-17

1996-01-20

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

1995-09-18

1995-10-18

1995-10-21

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

1995-05-22

1995-07-19

1995-07-22

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0023

1995-03-27

1995-04-17

1995-04-22

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

HRL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hormel Foods on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HRL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Meat Products

Hormel- (HRL)-based in Austin, Minn., is a multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer-branded food and meat products, many of which are among the best known and trusted in the food industry. The company leverages its extensive expertise, innovation and high competencies in pork and turkey processing and marketing to bring quality, value-added brands to the global marketplace. For each of the past nine years, Hormel Foods has been named one of <span id="bwanpa12"></span>The 400 Best Big Companies in America<span id="bwanpa13"></span> by Forbes magazine. The company enjoys a strong reputation among consumers, retail grocers, foodservice and industrial customers for products highly regarded for quality, taste, nutrition, convenience and value. The company was founded in 1891 under the name George A. Hormel & Company and changed its name to Hormel Foods Corporation in 1995. Hormel Foods Corporation is based in Austin, Minnesota.

X