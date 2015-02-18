Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Pinnacle Foods Inc

Stock

PF

Price as of:

$66.66 -0.6 -0.89%

Industry

Food Major Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Pinnacle Foods Inc(PF) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Pinnacle Foods Inc by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Food Major Diversified /

Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)

PF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $3.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PF DARS™ Rating

PF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

15,057,200

Open Price

$67.15

Day's Range

$66.63 - $67.19

Previous Close

$67.26

52 week low / high

$52.25 - $70.51

Percent off 52 week high

-5.46%

PF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-31

$0.325

2018-06-11

$0.325

2018-02-26

$0.325

2017-12-18

$0.325

2017-08-25

$0.325

2017-06-02

$0.285

2017-02-16

$0.285

2016-12-16

$0.285

2016-08-26

$0.285

2016-06-03

$0.255

2016-02-19

$0.255

2015-12-17

$0.255

2015-09-24

$0.255

2015-06-22

$0.235

2015-02-19

$0.235

2014-12-17

$0.235

2014-08-27

$0.235

2014-05-29

$0.21

2014-03-18

$0.21

2013-11-27

$0.21

2013-09-19

$0.18

2013-06-18

$0.18

PF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PF Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.38%

33.33%

5years

PF

News
PF

Research
PF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3250

2018-08-22

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2018-05-30

2018-06-11

2018-06-12

2018-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2018-02-14

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2017-12-06

2017-12-18

2017-12-19

2018-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2017-08-16

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2017-05-24

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2017-02-08

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2016-12-07

2016-12-16

2016-12-20

2017-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2016-08-16

2016-08-26

2016-08-30

2016-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-05-26

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

2016-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2016-02-11

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-12-09

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2015-09-16

2015-09-24

2015-09-28

2015-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2015-06-11

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2015-02-10

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2014-12-09

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2014-08-07

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-05-22

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-02-11

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2013-11-18

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-09-11

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-05-14

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-10

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

PF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pinnacle Foods Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Food Major Diversified

Pinnacle Foods Inc. (PF) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates in three segments: the Birds Eye Frozen Division, the Duncan Hines Grocery Division, and the Specialty Foods Division. Pinnacle Foods was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. Pinnacle Foods is reliant on a few major buyers, including Wal-Mart, which represents approximately 25% of its sales. As well, Pinnacle Foods is largely affected by raw food prices and volatility in commodity prices can affect its operational results. Pinnacle Foods has been paying dividends since 2013, and pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X