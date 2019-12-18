This table allows you to know how fast KOSS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2014-03-27 $0.06 2013-12-26 $0.06 2013-09-26 $0.06 2013-06-26 $0.06 2013-03-26 $0.06 2012-12-12 $0.06 2012-09-26 $0.06 2012-06-27 $0.06 2012-03-28 $0.06 2011-12-28 $0.06 2011-09-28 $0.06 2011-06-28 $0.06 2011-03-29 $0.06 2010-12-29 $0.06 2010-09-28 $0.06 2010-06-28 $0.06 2010-03-29 $0.06 2009-12-29 $0.06 2009-09-28 $0.065 2009-06-26 $0.065 2009-03-27 $0.065 2008-12-29 $0.065 2008-09-26 $0.065 2008-06-26 $0.065 2008-03-27 $0.065 2007-12-27 $0.065 2007-09-26 $0.065 2007-06-27 $0.065 2007-03-28 $0.065 2006-12-27 $0.065 2006-09-27 $0.065 2006-06-28 $0.065 2006-03-29 $0.065 2005-12-28 $0.065 2005-09-28 $0.065 2005-06-28 $0.065 2005-03-29 $0.065 2004-12-29 $0.065 2004-09-28 $0.065 2004-07-15 $0.065 2004-03-29 $0.065 2003-12-29 $0.065 2003-10-01 $0.065 2003-07-16 $0.065 2003-04-07 $0.065 2002-12-27 $0.065 2002-09-26 $0.065 2002-06-26 $0.06 2002-03-26 $0.06 2001-12-27 $0.06 2001-09-26 $0.0625