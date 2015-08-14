Best Dividend Stocks
Dean Foods Co

Stock

DF

Price as of:

$0.8 +0.02 +2.56%

Industry

Dairy Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
Dean Foods Co(DF) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Dean Foods Co by scrolling below.
Dean Foods Co (DF)

DF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$1.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DF DARS™ Rating

DF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,423,300

Open Price

$0.83

Day's Range

$0.7 - $0.85

Previous Close

$0.78

52 week low / high

$0.69 - $6.27

Percent off 52 week high

-87.24%

DF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DF's Upcoming Dividend

DF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-16

$0.03

2018-08-17

$0.09

2018-05-18

$0.09

2018-03-16

$0.09

2017-11-17

$0.09

2017-08-17

$0.09

2017-05-18

$0.09

2017-03-16

$0.09

2016-11-17

$0.09

2016-08-18

$0.09

2016-05-19

$0.09

2016-03-10

$0.09

2015-11-19

$0.07

2015-08-20

$0.07

2015-05-21

$0.07

2015-03-12

$0.07

2014-11-20

$0.07

2014-08-21

$0.07

2014-05-22

$0.07

2014-03-13

$0.07

2001-11-23

$0.15

2001-08-22

$0.15

2001-05-23

$0.15

2001-02-21

$0.15

2000-11-21

$0.15

2000-08-23

$0.15

2000-05-24

$0.14666666666666667

2000-02-23

$0.14666666666666667

1999-11-17

$0.14666666666666667

1999-08-18

$0.14666666666666667

1999-05-19

$0.14

1999-02-17

$0.14

1998-11-10

$0.14

1998-08-12

$0.14

1998-05-13

$0.13333333333333333

1998-02-11

$0.13333333333333333

1997-11-12

$0.13333333333333333

1997-08-13

$0.13333333333333333

1997-05-14

$0.12666666666666668

1997-02-12

$0.12666666666666668

1996-11-13

$0.12666666666666668

1996-08-14

$0.12666666666666668

1996-05-15

$0.12

1996-02-14

$0.12

1995-11-15

$0.12

1995-08-16

$0.12

1995-05-15

$0.11333333333333333

DF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

DF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DF

Metric

DF Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

DF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

DF

DF

DF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

DF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-11-08

2018-11-16

2018-11-19

2018-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-08-08

2018-08-17

2018-08-20

2018-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-05-09

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-03-07

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-11-08

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-08-09

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-05-10

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-03-08

2017-03-16

2017-03-20

2017-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-11-08

2016-11-17

2016-11-21

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-08-10

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-05-11

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-03-03

2016-03-10

2016-03-14

2016-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-11-11

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-08-12

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-05-13

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-03-04

2015-03-12

2015-03-16

2015-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-11-12

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-08-14

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-05-15

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-03-06

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-27

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-09-26

2001-11-23

2001-11-23

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-07-27

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-03-23

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-01-26

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-09-26

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-07-28

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2000-03-24

2000-05-24

2000-05-26

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2000-01-28

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

1999-09-29

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

1999-07-23

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-03-26

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-02-09

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-09-29

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-07-24

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-03-27

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-01-30

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1997-10-01

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1997-07-25

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

1997-03-25

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

1997-01-31

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

1996-10-08

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

1996-07-26

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-04-02

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1996-02-01

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1995-10-09

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1995-07-28

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1995-03-28

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

DF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Dairy Products

Dean Foods Company (DF) is a food and beverage company that processes and distributes milk and other fluid dairy products. DF Company was founded in 1925 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

X