This table allows you to know how fast DF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2018-11-16 $0.03 2018-08-17 $0.09 2018-05-18 $0.09 2018-03-16 $0.09 2017-11-17 $0.09 2017-08-17 $0.09 2017-05-18 $0.09 2017-03-16 $0.09 2016-11-17 $0.09 2016-08-18 $0.09 2016-05-19 $0.09 2016-03-10 $0.09 2015-11-19 $0.07 2015-08-20 $0.07 2015-05-21 $0.07 2015-03-12 $0.07 2014-11-20 $0.07 2014-08-21 $0.07 2014-05-22 $0.07 2014-03-13 $0.07 2001-11-23 $0.15 2001-08-22 $0.15 2001-05-23 $0.15 2001-02-21 $0.15 2000-11-21 $0.15 2000-08-23 $0.15 2000-05-24 $0.14666666666666667 2000-02-23 $0.14666666666666667 1999-11-17 $0.14666666666666667 1999-08-18 $0.14666666666666667 1999-05-19 $0.14 1999-02-17 $0.14 1998-11-10 $0.14 1998-08-12 $0.14 1998-05-13 $0.13333333333333333 1998-02-11 $0.13333333333333333 1997-11-12 $0.13333333333333333 1997-08-13 $0.13333333333333333 1997-05-14 $0.12666666666666668 1997-02-12 $0.12666666666666668 1996-11-13 $0.12666666666666668 1996-08-14 $0.12666666666666668 1996-05-15 $0.12 1996-02-14 $0.12 1995-11-15 $0.12 1995-08-16 $0.12 1995-05-15 $0.11333333333333333