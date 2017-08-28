Best Dividend Stocks
Stepan Co.

Stock

SCL

Price as of:

$100.42 +0.42 +0.42%

Industry

Cleaning Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Cleaning Products /

Stepan Co. (SCL)

SCL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.12%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

22.37%

EPS $4.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

51 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCL DARS™ Rating

SCL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$100.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

50,300

Open Price

$99.79

Day's Range

$98.91 - $100.72

Previous Close

$100.0

52 week low / high

$69.17 - $101.84

Percent off 52 week high

-1.39%

SCL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SCL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SCL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.275

2019-08-29

$0.25

2019-05-30

$0.25

2019-03-01

$0.25

2018-11-29

$0.25

2018-08-30

$0.225

2018-05-30

$0.225

2018-03-02

$0.225

2017-11-29

$0.225

2017-08-29

$0.205

2017-05-26

$0.205

2017-03-01

$0.205

2016-11-28

$0.205

2016-08-29

$0.19

2016-05-26

$0.19

2016-03-02

$0.19

2015-11-25

$0.19

2015-08-27

$0.18

2015-05-27

$0.18

2015-02-25

$0.18

2014-11-25

$0.18

2014-08-27

$0.17

2014-05-28

$0.17

2014-02-26

$0.17

2013-11-26

$0.17

2013-08-28

$0.16

2013-05-29

$0.16

2013-02-26

$0.16

2012-11-28

$0.16

2012-08-29

$0.14

2012-05-29

$0.14

2012-02-27

$0.14

2011-11-28

$0.14

2011-08-29

$0.13

2011-05-25

$0.13

2011-02-24

$0.13

2010-11-26

$0.13

2010-08-27

$0.12

2010-05-26

$0.12

2010-02-24

$0.12

2009-11-25

$0.12

2009-08-27

$0.11

2009-05-27

$0.11

2009-02-25

$0.11

2008-11-25

$0.11

2008-08-27

$0.105

2008-05-28

$0.105

2008-02-27

$0.105

2007-11-28

$0.105

2007-08-29

$0.1025

2007-05-29

$0.1025

2007-02-26

$0.1025

2006-11-28

$0.1025

2006-08-29

$0.1

2006-05-26

$0.1

2006-02-24

$0.1

2005-11-28

$0.1

2005-08-29

$0.0975

2005-05-26

$0.0975

2005-02-24

$0.0975

2004-11-26

$0.0975

2004-08-27

$0.09625

2004-05-26

$0.09625

2004-02-25

$0.09625

2003-11-25

$0.09625

2003-08-27

$0.095

2003-05-28

$0.095

2003-02-26

$0.095

2002-11-26

$0.095

2002-08-28

$0.09125

2002-05-29

$0.09125

2002-02-26

$0.09125

2001-11-28

$0.09125

2001-08-29

$0.0875

2001-05-29

$0.0875

2001-02-26

$0.0875

2000-11-28

$0.0875

2000-08-29

$0.08125

2000-05-26

$0.08125

2000-02-25

$0.08125

1999-11-26

$0.08125

1999-08-27

$0.075

1999-05-26

$0.075

1999-02-24

$0.075

1998-11-25

$0.075

1998-08-26

$0.06875

1998-05-27

$0.06875

1998-02-25

$0.06875

1997-11-25

$0.06875

1997-08-27

$0.0625

1997-05-28

$0.0625

1997-02-26

$0.0625

1996-11-26

$0.0625

1996-08-28

$0.05875

1996-05-29

$0.05875

1996-02-28

$0.05875

1995-11-29

$0.05875

1995-08-30

$0.055

1995-05-24

$0.055

SCL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SCL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SCL Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SCL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.38%

18.92%

51years

SCL

News
SCL

Research
SCL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

SCL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2750

2019-10-22

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-07-23

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-04-29

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-02-20

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-10-23

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-07-24

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-04-23

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2018-02-21

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2017-10-24

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2017-07-25

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2017-04-24

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2017-02-22

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2050

2016-10-17

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-07-20

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-04-25

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-02-23

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-10-20

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-07-22

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-04-28

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-10-22

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-07-23

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-04-29

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-10-16

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-07-23

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-05-01

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-02-19

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-10-24

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-07-24

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-04-25

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-02-15

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-10-18

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-07-27

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-05-03

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-02-08

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-10-19

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-07-27

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-04-21

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-02-10

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-10-19

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-07-28

2009-08-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-04-22

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-02-11

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-10-21

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-07-29

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-04-23

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2008-02-12

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-10-16

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2007-07-31

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2007-04-24

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2007-02-13

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2006-10-18

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-08-01

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-04-25

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-02-14

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-10-19

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2005-08-03

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2005-04-27

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2005-02-08

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0975

2004-10-20

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2004-08-03

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2004-04-27

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2004-02-10

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0963

2003-11-10

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-08-12

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-04-29

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2003-02-11

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-11-01

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2002-08-06

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2002-04-30

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2002-02-12

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0913

2001-11-01

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2001-08-07

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2001-05-01

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2001-02-20

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2000-11-03

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2000-08-07

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2000-05-09

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

2000-02-22

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

1999-11-05

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-08-03

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-05-11

1999-05-26

1999-05-31

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-02-16

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-11-06

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1998-08-04

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1998-05-05

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1998-02-17

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

1997-11-07

1997-11-25

1997-11-29

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-08-05

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-05-06

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-02-21

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1996-11-08

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

1996-08-06

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

1996-05-08

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

1996-02-22

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0588

1995-11-07

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1995-08-08

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1995-05-01

1995-05-24

1995-05-31

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

SCL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Stepan Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SCL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Cleaning Products

Stepan Co.- (SCL)-engages in the production and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

