MGP Ingredients Inc

Stock

MGPI

Price as of:

$48.66 -0.07 -0.14%

Industry

Beverages Wineries And Distillers

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Beverages Wineries And Distillers /

MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

MGPI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.83%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

15.53%

EPS $2.58

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

MGPI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,616

Open Price

$48.73

Day's Range

$48.39 - $49.54

Previous Close

$48.73

52 week low / high

$41.68 - $100.0

Percent off 52 week high

-51.34%

MGPI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MGPI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

MGPI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MGPI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.1

2019-08-13

$0.1

2019-05-14

$0.1

2019-03-12

$0.1

2018-11-14

$0.08

2018-08-15

$0.08

2018-05-15

$0.08

2018-03-08

$0.08

2017-11-13

$0.04

2017-08-16

$0.04

2017-05-11

$0.04

2017-02-27

$0.04

2016-11-09

$0.02

2016-08-11

$0.02

2016-03-17

$0.08

2015-03-24

$0.06

2014-03-13

$0.05

2013-03-14

$0.05

2012-03-20

$0.05

2011-09-13

$0.05

2010-09-13

$0.05

2008-03-27

$0.1

2007-09-14

$0.15

2007-03-29

$0.1

2006-09-15

$0.2

2005-09-16

$0.15

2004-10-05

$0.15

2003-10-08

$0.075

2002-10-08

$0.075

2001-10-09

$0.075

2000-10-10

$0.05

1995-07-12

$0.0625

MGPI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MGPI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MGPI

Metric

MGPI Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MGPI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

49.38%

25.00%

3years

MGPI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MGPI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1995

MGPI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-10-31

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-07-31

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-02-27

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-08-02

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-05-02

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2018-02-22

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-11-02

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-08-03

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-05-04

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-02-17

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-11-02

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-08-03

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-03-10

2016-03-17

2016-03-21

2016-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0600

2015-03-12

2015-03-24

2015-03-26

2015-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2014-03-05

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-04-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2013-02-28

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2012-03-01

2012-03-20

2012-03-22

2012-04-19

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2011-08-31

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2010-08-26

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-04-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2008-03-06

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2007-08-30

2007-09-14

2007-09-18

2007-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2007-03-09

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2005-08-30

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2004-08-27

2004-10-05

2004-10-07

2004-11-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0750

2003-08-27

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-11-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0750

2002-08-27

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-11-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0750

2001-08-27

2001-10-09

2001-10-11

2001-11-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0500

2000-08-29

2000-10-10

2000-10-12

2000-11-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0625

1995-06-05

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

MGPI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Wineries And Distillers

No company description available.

