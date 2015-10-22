This table allows you to know how fast BF-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-04 $0.1743 2019-09-05 $0.166 2019-06-05 $0.166 2019-03-01 $0.166 2018-12-06 $0.166 2018-09-05 $0.158 2018-06-05 $0.158 2018-03-02 $0.158 2017-12-06 $0.158 2017-09-06 $0.146 2017-06-01 $0.146 2017-03-02 $0.146 2016-11-30 $0.146 2016-08-30 $0.136 2016-06-02 $0.136 2016-03-07 $0.136 2015-12-01 $0.136 2015-09-03 $0.126 2015-06-01 $0.126 2015-03-06 $0.126 2014-12-02 $0.126 2014-09-04 $0.116 2014-06-02 $0.116 2014-03-05 $0.116 2013-12-02 $0.116 2013-09-03 $0.102 2013-06-03 $0.102 2013-03-06 $0.102 2012-12-03 $0.102 2012-09-05 $0.09333332 2012-06-04 $0.09333333333333334 2012-03-01 $0.09333333333333334 2011-12-02 $0.09333333333333334 2011-09-01 $0.08533333333333333 2011-06-06 $0.08533333333333333 2011-03-07 $0.08533333333333333 2010-12-03 $0.08533333333333333 2010-09-02 $0.08 2010-06-03 $0.08 2010-03-04 $0.08 2009-12-03 $0.08 2009-09-03 $0.07666666666666666 2009-06-04 $0.07666666666666666 2009-03-04 $0.07666666666666666 2008-12-04 $0.07666666666666666 2008-09-04 $0.07253333333333334 2008-06-02 $0.07253333333333334 2008-03-03 $0.07253333333333334 2007-12-03 $0.07253333333333334 2007-08-30 $0.06453333333333333 2007-06-04 $0.06453333333333333 2007-03-02 $0.06453333333333333 2006-11-30 $0.06453333333333333 2006-09-05 $0.05973333333333333 2006-06-05 $0.05973333333333333 2006-03-06 $0.05973333333333333 2005-12-01 $0.05973333333333333 2005-09-06 $0.05226666666666667 2005-06-02 $0.05226666666666667 2005-03-08 $0.05226666666666667 2004-12-02 $0.05226666666666667 2004-09-02 $0.04533333333333334 2004-06-03 $0.04533333333333334 2004-03-04 $0.04533333333333334 2003-12-03 $0.04533333333333334 2003-08-29 $0.04 2003-06-05 $0.04 2003-02-28 $0.04 2002-12-04 $0.04 2002-08-30 $0.037333333333333336 2002-06-04 $0.037333333333333336 2002-03-01 $0.037333333333333336 2001-12-03 $0.037333333333333336 2001-08-29 $0.0352 2001-06-05 $0.0352 2001-03-06 $0.0352 2000-12-04 $0.0352 2000-09-01 $0.03306666666666667 2000-06-07 $0.03306666666666667 2000-03-08 $0.03306666666666667 1999-12-01 $0.03306666666666667 1999-09-02 $0.031466666666666664 1999-06-03 $0.031466666666666664 1999-03-05 $0.031466666666666664 1998-12-02 $0.031466666666666664 1998-08-31 $0.029866666666666666 1998-06-09 $0.029866666666666666 1998-03-02 $0.029866666666666666 1997-12-03 $0.029866666666666666 1997-08-29 $0.0288 1997-06-04 $0.0288 1997-03-03 $0.0288 1996-12-05 $0.0288 1996-08-30 $0.027733333333333332 1996-06-06 $0.027733333333333332 1996-03-05 $0.027733333333333332 1995-11-30 $0.027733333333333332 1995-08-31 $0.026453333333333332 1995-06-06 $0.026453333333333332