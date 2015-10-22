Best Dividend Stocks
Brown-Forman

Stock

BF-B

Price as of:

$64.85 +0.5 +0.78%

Industry

Beverages Wineries And Distillers

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Beverages Wineries And Distillers /

Brown-Forman (BF-B)

BF-B

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.08%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

40.30%

EPS $1.73

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

34 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BF-B DARS™ Rating

BF-B

Daily Snapshot

Price

$64.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

323,052

Open Price

$64.57

Day's Range

$64.44 - $64.9

Previous Close

$64.38

52 week low / high

$44.57 - $68.99

Percent off 52 week high

-5.96%

BF-B

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BF-B has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BF-B

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BF-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-04

$0.1743

2019-09-05

$0.166

2019-06-05

$0.166

2019-03-01

$0.166

2018-12-06

$0.166

2018-09-05

$0.158

2018-06-05

$0.158

2018-03-02

$0.158

2017-12-06

$0.158

2017-09-06

$0.146

2017-06-01

$0.146

2017-03-02

$0.146

2016-11-30

$0.146

2016-08-30

$0.136

2016-06-02

$0.136

2016-03-07

$0.136

2015-12-01

$0.136

2015-09-03

$0.126

2015-06-01

$0.126

2015-03-06

$0.126

2014-12-02

$0.126

2014-09-04

$0.116

2014-06-02

$0.116

2014-03-05

$0.116

2013-12-02

$0.116

2013-09-03

$0.102

2013-06-03

$0.102

2013-03-06

$0.102

2012-12-03

$0.102

2012-09-05

$0.09333332

2012-06-04

$0.09333333333333334

2012-03-01

$0.09333333333333334

2011-12-02

$0.09333333333333334

2011-09-01

$0.08533333333333333

2011-06-06

$0.08533333333333333

2011-03-07

$0.08533333333333333

2010-12-03

$0.08533333333333333

2010-09-02

$0.08

2010-06-03

$0.08

2010-03-04

$0.08

2009-12-03

$0.08

2009-09-03

$0.07666666666666666

2009-06-04

$0.07666666666666666

2009-03-04

$0.07666666666666666

2008-12-04

$0.07666666666666666

2008-09-04

$0.07253333333333334

2008-06-02

$0.07253333333333334

2008-03-03

$0.07253333333333334

2007-12-03

$0.07253333333333334

2007-08-30

$0.06453333333333333

2007-06-04

$0.06453333333333333

2007-03-02

$0.06453333333333333

2006-11-30

$0.06453333333333333

2006-09-05

$0.05973333333333333

2006-06-05

$0.05973333333333333

2006-03-06

$0.05973333333333333

2005-12-01

$0.05973333333333333

2005-09-06

$0.05226666666666667

2005-06-02

$0.05226666666666667

2005-03-08

$0.05226666666666667

2004-12-02

$0.05226666666666667

2004-09-02

$0.04533333333333334

2004-06-03

$0.04533333333333334

2004-03-04

$0.04533333333333334

2003-12-03

$0.04533333333333334

2003-08-29

$0.04

2003-06-05

$0.04

2003-02-28

$0.04

2002-12-04

$0.04

2002-08-30

$0.037333333333333336

2002-06-04

$0.037333333333333336

2002-03-01

$0.037333333333333336

2001-12-03

$0.037333333333333336

2001-08-29

$0.0352

2001-06-05

$0.0352

2001-03-06

$0.0352

2000-12-04

$0.0352

2000-09-01

$0.03306666666666667

2000-06-07

$0.03306666666666667

2000-03-08

$0.03306666666666667

1999-12-01

$0.03306666666666667

1999-09-02

$0.031466666666666664

1999-06-03

$0.031466666666666664

1999-03-05

$0.031466666666666664

1998-12-02

$0.031466666666666664

1998-08-31

$0.029866666666666666

1998-06-09

$0.029866666666666666

1998-03-02

$0.029866666666666666

1997-12-03

$0.029866666666666666

1997-08-29

$0.0288

1997-06-04

$0.0288

1997-03-03

$0.0288

1996-12-05

$0.0288

1996-08-30

$0.027733333333333332

1996-06-06

$0.027733333333333332

1996-03-05

$0.027733333333333332

1995-11-30

$0.027733333333333332

1995-08-31

$0.026453333333333332

1995-06-06

$0.026453333333333332

BF-B's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BF-B

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BF-B

Metric

BF-B Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BF-B

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.96%

8.94%

34years

BF-B

BF-B

BF-B

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BF-B

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BF-B

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1743

2019-11-21

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2019-07-25

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2019-05-23

2019-06-05

2019-06-06

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2019-01-29

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2018-11-15

2018-12-06

2018-12-06

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2018-07-26

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2018-05-24

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2018-01-23

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2017-11-16

2017-12-06

2017-12-07

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

2017-07-27

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

2017-01-24

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1460

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2016-07-28

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2016-05-26

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2016-01-28

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2015-11-19

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2015-07-23

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2015-05-21

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2015-01-20

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

2014-11-20

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2014-07-24

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2014-05-21

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2014-01-23

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1160

2013-11-21

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2013-07-25

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2013-05-23

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2013-01-22

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-07-26

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-05-24

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2012-01-24

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2011-11-17

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

2011-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2011-07-28

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2011-05-26

2011-06-06

2011-06-08

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2011-01-27

2011-03-07

2011-03-09

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2010-11-18

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

2010-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-07-22

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-05-27

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-01-28

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-11-16

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2009-07-23

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2009-05-28

2009-06-04

2009-06-08

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2009-01-22

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2008-11-12

2008-12-04

2008-12-08

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2008-07-24

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2008-05-22

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2008-01-22

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0645

2007-07-26

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0645

2007-05-24

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0645

2007-01-25

2007-03-02

2007-03-06

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0645

2006-11-16

2006-11-30

2006-12-04

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2006-07-28

2006-09-05

2006-09-07

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2006-05-25

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2006-01-26

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0597

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0523

2005-07-28

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0523

2005-05-26

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0523

2005-01-27

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0523

2004-11-18

2004-12-02

2004-12-06

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

2004-07-22

2004-09-02

2004-09-07

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

2004-05-27

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

2004-01-22

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0453

2003-11-20

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-07-24

2003-08-29

2003-09-03

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-05-29

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-01-23

2003-02-28

2003-03-04

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2002-11-21

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2003-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2002-07-25

2002-08-30

2002-09-04

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2002-05-23

2002-06-04

2002-06-06

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2002-01-24

2002-03-01

2002-03-05

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0373

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

2001-12-05

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

2001-07-26

2001-08-29

2001-09-03

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

2001-05-24

2001-06-05

2001-06-07

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

2001-01-25

2001-03-06

2001-03-08

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0352

2000-11-15

2000-12-04

2000-12-06

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2000-07-27

2000-09-01

2000-09-06

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2000-05-25

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

2000-01-27

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0331

1999-11-18

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

1999-07-22

1999-09-02

1999-09-07

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

1999-05-27

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

1999-01-28

1999-03-05

1999-03-09

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

1998-11-19

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0299

1998-07-23

1998-08-31

1998-09-02

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0299

1998-05-28

1998-06-09

1998-06-11

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0299

1998-01-22

1998-03-02

1998-03-04

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0299

1997-11-20

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1997-07-24

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1997-05-22

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1997-01-23

1997-03-03

1997-03-05

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0288

1996-11-21

1996-12-05

1996-12-09

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

1996-07-25

1996-08-30

1996-09-04

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

1996-05-23

1996-06-06

1996-06-10

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

1996-01-25

1996-03-05

1996-03-07

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0277

1995-11-16

1995-11-30

1995-12-04

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0265

1995-07-27

1995-08-31

1995-09-05

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0265

1995-05-25

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

BF-B

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Wineries And Distillers

Brown-Forman (BF-B) engages in the manufacture, bottling, import, export, and marketing of alcoholic beverage brands in the United States. Its key brands include Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Southern Comfort liqueur, and Finlandia Vodka. Brown-Forman was founded in 1870 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

X