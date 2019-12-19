This table allows you to know how fast COT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-25 $0.06 2019-08-20 $0.06 2019-05-30 $0.06 2019-03-11 $0.06 2018-11-26 $0.06 2018-08-21 $0.06 2018-05-31 $0.06 2018-03-12 $0.06 2017-11-27 $0.06 2017-08-21 $0.06 2017-05-31 $0.06 2017-03-10 $0.06 2016-11-23 $0.06 2016-08-23 $0.06 2016-06-01 $0.06 2016-03-07 $0.06 2015-11-27 $0.06 2015-08-25 $0.06 2015-06-03 $0.06 2015-03-09 $0.06 2014-11-26 $0.06 2014-08-26 $0.06 2014-06-04 $0.06 2014-03-07 $0.0541 2013-11-27 $0.0568 2013-08-27 $0.0568 2013-05-28 $0.0582 2013-03-18 $0.0587203 2012-11-30 $0.0603 1998-06-22 $0.017 1998-04-17 $0.0175 1997-12-15 $0.0176 1997-09-17 $0.018 1997-07-01 $0.0181 1996-02-16 $0.0181 1995-11-17 $0.0185 1995-08-18 $0.0184 1995-05-15 $0.0184