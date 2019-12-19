Best Dividend Stocks
Cott Corporation (USA)

Stock

COT

Price as of:

$13.33 +0.07 +0.53%

Industry

Beverages Soft Drinks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Cott Corporation (USA) (COT)

Cott Corporation (USA) (COT)

COT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.81%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

93.33%

EPS $0.26

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get COT DARS™ Rating

COT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

192,859

Open Price

$13.35

Day's Range

$13.24 - $13.38

Previous Close

$13.26

52 week low / high

$11.72 - $15.92

Percent off 52 week high

-16.27%

COT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

COT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

COT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast COT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-25

$0.06

2019-08-20

$0.06

2019-05-30

$0.06

2019-03-11

$0.06

2018-11-26

$0.06

2018-08-21

$0.06

2018-05-31

$0.06

2018-03-12

$0.06

2017-11-27

$0.06

2017-08-21

$0.06

2017-05-31

$0.06

2017-03-10

$0.06

2016-11-23

$0.06

2016-08-23

$0.06

2016-06-01

$0.06

2016-03-07

$0.06

2015-11-27

$0.06

2015-08-25

$0.06

2015-06-03

$0.06

2015-03-09

$0.06

2014-11-26

$0.06

2014-08-26

$0.06

2014-06-04

$0.06

2014-03-07

$0.0541

2013-11-27

$0.0568

2013-08-27

$0.0568

2013-05-28

$0.0582

2013-03-18

$0.0587203

2012-11-30

$0.0603

1998-06-22

$0.017

1998-04-17

$0.0175

1997-12-15

$0.0176

1997-09-17

$0.018

1997-07-01

$0.0181

1996-02-16

$0.0181

1995-11-17

$0.0185

1995-08-18

$0.0184

1995-05-15

$0.0184

COT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
COT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for COT

Metric

COT Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is considerably higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

COT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

COT

COT

COT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

COT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

1998

1997

1996

1995

COT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0600

2019-11-06

2019-11-25

2019-11-26

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-08-07

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-04-30

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-02-22

2019-03-11

2019-03-12

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-11-07

2018-11-26

2018-11-27

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-08-02

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-05-02

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-03-01

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-11-08

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-08-02

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-05-02

2017-05-31

2017-06-02

2017-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-02-23

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-11-15

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-08-04

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-05-04

2016-06-01

2016-06-03

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-02-18

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-10-28

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-07-29

2015-08-25

2015-08-27

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-05-05

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-02-18

2015-03-09

2015-03-11

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-10-29

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-07-30

2014-08-26

2014-08-28

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-05-07

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0541

2014-02-12

2014-03-07

2014-03-11

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

2013-10-31

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0568

2013-08-01

2013-08-27

2013-08-29

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0582

2013-05-01

2013-05-28

2013-05-30

2013-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0587

2013-02-15

2013-03-18

2013-03-20

2013-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0603

2012-11-01

2012-11-30

2012-12-04

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

1998-06-11

1998-06-22

1998-06-24

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1998-04-08

1998-04-17

1998-04-21

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0176

1997-12-05

1997-12-15

1997-12-17

1997-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0180

1997-09-08

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

1997-06-23

1997-07-01

1997-07-03

1997-07-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000 (CAD)

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0181

1996-02-07

1996-02-16

1996-02-20

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0185

1995-11-06

1995-11-17

1995-11-21

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0184

1995-08-07

1995-08-18

1995-08-22

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0184

1995-05-10

1995-05-15

1995-05-22

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

COT

COT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Soft Drinks

Cott Corporation (COT) is a supplier of private label soft drinks. COT's product lines include carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), clear, still and sparkling flavored waters, energy-related drinks, juice, juice-based products, bottled water and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded in 1952, and is based in Mississauga, ON.

X