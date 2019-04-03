Best Dividend Stocks
Coca-Cola European Partners Plc.

Stock

CCEP

Price as of:

$50.01 +0.01 +0.02%

Industry

Beverages Soft Drinks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
Coca-Cola European Partners Plc. (CCEP)

CCEP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.76%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.38

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

49.06%

EPS $2.81

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


CCEP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

679,400

Open Price

$50.05

Day's Range

$49.77 - $50.15

Previous Close

$50.0

52 week low / high

$44.44 - $58.94

Percent off 52 week high

-15.15%

CCEP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CCEP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CCEP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

CCEP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CCEP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-18

$0.69

2019-05-23

$0.69

2018-11-08

$0.32

2018-08-21

$0.3

2018-05-11

$0.31

2018-02-26

$0.32

2017-11-17

$0.24

2017-08-24

$0.25

2017-05-18

$0.23

2017-04-06

$0.2237

2016-12-28

$0.18

2016-09-29

$0.19

CCEP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CCEP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CCEP

Dividend.com Premium

Metric

CCEP Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CCEP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

55.08%

10.40%

10years

CCEP

News
CCEP

Research
CCEP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CCEP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

CCEP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6900

2019-10-24

2019-11-18

2019-11-19

2019-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6900

2019-04-30

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

2018-10-25

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-08-09

2018-08-21

2018-08-22

2018-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-04-26

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2018-02-15

2018-02-26

2018-02-27

2018-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-11-07

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-08-10

2017-08-24

2017-08-28

2017-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-05-04

2017-05-18

2017-05-22

2017-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2237

2017-03-21

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-09-22

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-17

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CCEP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Coca-Cola European Partners Plc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CCEP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE) is the world's largest marketer, distributor, and producer of bottle and can liquid nonalcoholic refreshments. CCE sells approximately 80 percent of The Coca-Cola Company's bottle and can volume in North America and is the sole licensed bottler for products of The Coca-Cola Company in Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, and the Netherlands. Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Coca-Cola Enterprises is largely affected by the costs of raw materials. As well, changing consumer preferences to more healthy products is changing demand for Coca-Cola Enterprises’ products. Coca-Cola Enterprises has been paying dividends since 1987, and has been increasing its dividends consecutively annually since 2008. Coca-Cola Enterprises pays its dividends quarterly.

