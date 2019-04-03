Coca-Cola Enterprises (CCE) is the world's largest marketer, distributor, and producer of bottle and can liquid nonalcoholic refreshments. CCE sells approximately 80 percent of The Coca-Cola Company's bottle and can volume in North America and is the sole licensed bottler for products of The Coca-Cola Company in Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, and the Netherlands. Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Coca-Cola Enterprises is largely affected by the costs of raw materials. As well, changing consumer preferences to more healthy products is changing demand for Coca-Cola Enterprises’ products. Coca-Cola Enterprises has been paying dividends since 1987, and has been increasing its dividends consecutively annually since 2008. Coca-Cola Enterprises pays its dividends quarterly.