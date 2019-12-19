Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Embotelladora Andina S.A. ADR (Sponsored) repr Ser B Shs

Stock

AKO-B

Price as of:

$17.24 +0.1 +0.58%

Industry

Beverages Soft Drinks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Beverages Soft Drinks /

Embotelladora Andina S.A. ADR (Sponsored) repr Ser B Shs (AKO-B)

AKO-B

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.89%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

46.91%

EPS $1.06

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AKO-B DARS™ Rating

AKO-B

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,750

Open Price

$17.27

Day's Range

$17.24 - $18.01

Previous Close

$17.14

52 week low / high

$13.85 - $24.25

Percent off 52 week high

-28.91%

AKO-B

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AKO-B has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AKO-B's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AKO-B

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AKO-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.12383

2019-08-22

$0.129505

2019-05-23

$0.132888

2019-01-18

$0.140729

2018-10-18

$0.131866

2018-05-24

$0.170503

2018-01-18

$0.193803

2017-10-19

$0.174497

2017-08-23

$0.201906

2017-05-22

$0.185334

2017-01-18

$0.179895

2016-10-19

$0.120868

2016-08-17

$0.140529

2016-05-19

$0.136278

2016-01-20

$0.129385

2015-10-21

$0.119413

2015-08-19

$0.119501

2015-05-20

$0.131145

2015-01-21

$0.078421

2014-10-21

$0.121417

2014-08-14

$0.114718

2014-05-07

$0.0142708

2014-01-15

$0.13053

2013-11-13

$0.489755

2013-06-18

$0.133804

2013-05-10

$0.137148

2012-12-18

$0.244928

2012-10-22

$0.139106

2012-05-02

$0.118235

2012-01-12

$0.092819

2011-10-19

$0.09019

2011-07-18

$0.096617410085

2011-05-04

$0.136507

2011-01-19

$0.09714

2010-10-19

$0.095364

2010-07-19

$0.088895

2010-05-10

$0.438724

2010-04-20

$0.105286

2010-01-20

$0.061616

2009-10-20

$0.063914

2009-07-22

$0.061392

2009-05-20

$0.365038

2009-04-22

$0.11577

2009-01-20

$0.057709

2008-10-15

$0.04045

2008-07-23

$0.05133

2008-05-06

$0.48401

2008-04-16

$0.08526

2008-01-16

$0.05613

2007-10-16

$0.05267

2007-07-18

$0.05371

2007-06-26

$0.48244

2007-04-18

$0.08229

2007-01-23

$0.0389

2006-10-18

$0.04062

2006-07-18

$0.03935

2006-05-22

$0.48755

2006-04-19

$0.04716

2006-01-20

$0.03462

2005-10-18

$0.0335

2005-07-20

$0.03357

2005-05-11

$0.455

2005-04-20

$0.0318

2005-01-19

$0.0311

2004-10-20

$0.0301

2004-07-20

$0.0284

AKO-B's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AKO-B

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AKO-B

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AKO-B Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AKO-B

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.05%

-0.17%

0years

AKO-B

News
AKO-B

Research
AKO-B

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AKO-B

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AKO-B

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1238

Unknown

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1295

Unknown

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1329

Unknown

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1407

Unknown

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1319

Unknown

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1705

Unknown

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1938

Unknown

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1745

Unknown

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2019

Unknown

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1853

Unknown

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1799

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1209

Unknown

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1405

Unknown

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1363

Unknown

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1294

Unknown

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1194

Unknown

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1195

Unknown

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1311

Unknown

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0784

Unknown

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1214

Unknown

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1147

Unknown

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0143

Unknown

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1305

Unknown

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4898

Unknown

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1338

Unknown

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1371

Unknown

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2449

Unknown

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2013-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1391

Unknown

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1182

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0928

Unknown

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0902

Unknown

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0966

Unknown

2011-07-18

2011-07-20

2011-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

Unknown

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0971

Unknown

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0954

Unknown

2010-10-19

2010-10-21

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

Unknown

2010-07-19

2010-07-21

2010-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4387

Unknown

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-06-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1053

Unknown

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0616

Unknown

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0639

Unknown

2009-10-20

2009-10-22

2009-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

Unknown

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

Unknown

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1158

Unknown

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0577

Unknown

2009-01-20

2009-01-22

2009-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0405

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0513

Unknown

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4840

Unknown

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-05-29

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0853

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0561

Unknown

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0527

Unknown

2007-10-16

2007-10-18

2007-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0537

Unknown

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4824

Unknown

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-08-06

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0823

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0389

Unknown

2007-01-23

2007-01-25

2007-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

Unknown

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0081

Unknown

Unknown

2004-05-07

2006-08-23

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0125

Unknown

Unknown

2004-04-23

2006-08-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0394

Unknown

2006-07-18

2006-07-20

2006-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4876

Unknown

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-06-21

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0472

Unknown

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0346

Unknown

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0335

Unknown

2005-10-18

2005-10-20

2005-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0336

Unknown

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4550

Unknown

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-08

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0318

Unknown

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0311

Unknown

2005-01-19

2005-01-21

2005-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0301

Unknown

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0284

Unknown

2004-07-20

2004-07-22

2004-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

AKO-B

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Soft Drinks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X