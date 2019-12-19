This table allows you to know how fast MOD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2008-11-19 $0.1 2008-08-20 $0.1 2008-06-04 $0.1 2008-02-13 $0.175 2007-11-19 $0.175 2007-08-21 $0.175 2007-05-23 $0.175 2007-02-13 $0.175 2006-11-14 $0.175 2006-08-15 $0.175 2006-05-25 $0.175 2006-02-14 $0.175 2005-11-15 $0.175 2005-08-16 $0.175 2005-05-26 $0.175 2005-02-16 $0.1625 2004-11-17 $0.1625 2004-08-18 $0.1525 2004-05-27 $0.1525 2004-02-18 $0.1375 2003-11-19 $0.1375 2003-08-20 $0.1375 2003-05-22 $0.1375 2003-02-19 $0.125 2002-11-20 $0.125 2002-08-21 $0.125 2002-05-23 $0.125 2002-02-20 $0.125 2001-11-20 $0.25 2001-08-22 $0.25 2001-05-24 $0.25 2001-02-22 $0.25 2000-11-21 $0.25 2000-08-23 $0.25 2000-05-25 $0.25 2000-02-23 $0.23 1999-11-18 $0.23 1999-08-19 $0.23 1999-05-26 $0.23 1999-02-18 $0.21 1998-11-19 $0.21 1998-08-20 $0.21 1998-05-21 $0.21 1998-02-19 $0.19 1997-11-20 $0.19 1997-08-21 $0.19 1997-05-22 $0.19 1997-02-20 $0.17 1996-11-21 $0.17 1996-08-22 $0.17 1996-05-23 $0.17 1996-02-22 $0.15 1995-11-22 $0.15 1995-08-24 $0.15 1995-05-23 $0.15