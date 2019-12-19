Best Dividend Stocks
Modine Manufacturing Company

Stock

MOD

Price as of:

$7.78 -0.08 -1.02%

Industry

Auto Parts

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

MOD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $1.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get MOD DARS™ Rating

MOD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$7.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

91,319

Open Price

$7.88

Day's Range

$7.74 - $7.95

Previous Close

$7.88

52 week low / high

$6.58 - $16.67

Percent off 52 week high

-53.21%

MOD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MOD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MOD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MOD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2008-11-19

$0.1

2008-08-20

$0.1

2008-06-04

$0.1

2008-02-13

$0.175

2007-11-19

$0.175

2007-08-21

$0.175

2007-05-23

$0.175

2007-02-13

$0.175

2006-11-14

$0.175

2006-08-15

$0.175

2006-05-25

$0.175

2006-02-14

$0.175

2005-11-15

$0.175

2005-08-16

$0.175

2005-05-26

$0.175

2005-02-16

$0.1625

2004-11-17

$0.1625

2004-08-18

$0.1525

2004-05-27

$0.1525

2004-02-18

$0.1375

2003-11-19

$0.1375

2003-08-20

$0.1375

2003-05-22

$0.1375

2003-02-19

$0.125

2002-11-20

$0.125

2002-08-21

$0.125

2002-05-23

$0.125

2002-02-20

$0.125

2001-11-20

$0.25

2001-08-22

$0.25

2001-05-24

$0.25

2001-02-22

$0.25

2000-11-21

$0.25

2000-08-23

$0.25

2000-05-25

$0.25

2000-02-23

$0.23

1999-11-18

$0.23

1999-08-19

$0.23

1999-05-26

$0.23

1999-02-18

$0.21

1998-11-19

$0.21

1998-08-20

$0.21

1998-05-21

$0.21

1998-02-19

$0.19

1997-11-20

$0.19

1997-08-21

$0.19

1997-05-22

$0.19

1997-02-20

$0.17

1996-11-21

$0.17

1996-08-22

$0.17

1996-05-23

$0.17

1996-02-22

$0.15

1995-11-22

$0.15

1995-08-24

$0.15

1995-05-23

$0.15

MOD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MOD

Metric

MOD Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MOD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

MOD

MOD

MOD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MOD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

MOD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-10-15

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-17

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-05-27

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2008-01-16

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-10-17

2007-11-19

2007-11-22

2007-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-07-18

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-05-16

2007-05-23

2007-05-25

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-01-17

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-10-18

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-07-19

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-05-17

2006-05-25

2006-05-30

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2006-01-18

2006-02-14

2006-02-16

2006-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-10-19

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-07-20

2005-08-16

2005-08-18

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-05-18

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2005-01-19

2005-02-16

2005-02-20

2005-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2004-10-20

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2004-07-21

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1525

2004-05-19

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2004-01-21

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2003-10-15

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2003-07-15

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2003-05-15

2003-05-22

2003-05-27

2003-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2003-01-15

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-10-16

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-07-17

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-05-15

2002-05-23

2002-05-28

2002-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2002-01-16

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-10-17

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-07-18

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-05-16

2001-05-24

2001-05-29

2001-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-01-17

2001-02-22

2001-02-26

2001-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-10-18

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-07-19

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-05-17

2000-05-25

2000-05-30

2000-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-01-19

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1999-10-20

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1999-07-21

1999-08-19

1999-08-23

1999-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

1999-05-19

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1999-01-20

1999-02-18

1999-02-22

1999-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1998-10-21

1998-11-19

1998-11-23

1998-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1998-07-15

1998-08-20

1998-08-24

1998-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1998-05-14

1998-05-21

1998-05-26

1998-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-01-21

1998-02-19

1998-02-23

1998-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-10-15

1997-11-20

1997-11-24

1997-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-07-16

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1997-05-14

1997-05-22

1997-05-27

1997-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1997-01-15

1997-02-20

1997-02-24

1997-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1996-10-16

1996-11-21

1996-11-25

1996-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1996-07-17

1996-08-22

1996-08-26

1996-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1996-05-15

1996-05-23

1996-05-28

1996-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-01-17

1996-02-22

1996-02-26

1996-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-10-18

1995-11-22

1995-11-27

1995-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-07-19

1995-08-24

1995-08-28

1995-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-05-17

1995-05-23

1995-05-30

1995-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

MOD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Auto Parts

No company description available.

