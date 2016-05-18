Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Magna International

Stock

MGA

Price as of:

$55.94 -0.44 -0.78%

Industry

Auto Parts

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Auto Parts /

Magna International (MGA)

MGA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.60%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.46

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

24.45%

EPS $5.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MGA DARS™ Rating

MGA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$55.94

Quote Time

Today's Volume

159,997

Open Price

$56.39

Day's Range

$55.77 - $56.39

Previous Close

$56.48

52 week low / high

$42.51 - $57.09

Percent off 52 week high

-1.84%

MGA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MGA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MGA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MGA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MGA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.365

2019-08-22

$0.365

2019-05-23

$0.365

2019-03-07

$0.365

2018-11-21

$0.33

2018-08-30

$0.33

2018-05-24

$0.33

2018-03-08

$0.33

2017-11-22

$0.275

2017-08-30

$0.275

2017-05-24

$0.275

2017-03-08

$0.275

2016-11-22

$0.25

2016-08-24

$0.25

2016-05-25

$0.25

2016-03-09

$0.25

2015-11-24

$0.22

2015-08-26

$0.22

2015-05-27

$0.22

2015-03-11

$0.22

2014-11-25

$0.19

2014-08-27

$0.19

2014-05-28

$0.19

2014-03-12

$0.19

2013-11-26

$0.16

2013-08-28

$0.16

2013-05-29

$0.16

2013-03-11

$0.16

2012-11-28

$0.1375

2012-08-29

$0.1375

2012-05-29

$0.1375

2012-03-08

$0.1375

2011-11-28

$0.125

2011-08-29

$0.125

2011-05-26

$0.125

2011-03-09

$0.125

2010-11-26

$0.09

2010-08-27

$0.075

2010-05-26

$0.045

2009-03-10

$0.045

2008-11-25

$0.045

2008-08-27

$0.09

2008-05-28

$0.09

2008-03-06

$0.09

2007-11-28

$0.09

2007-08-29

$0.09

2007-05-29

$0.06

2007-03-09

$0.0475

2006-11-28

$0.095

2006-08-29

$0.095

2006-05-26

$0.095

2006-03-08

$0.095

2005-11-28

$0.095

2005-08-29

$0.095

2005-05-25

$0.095

2005-03-09

$0.095

2004-11-26

$0.095

2004-08-27

$0.095

2004-05-26

$0.095

2004-03-05

$0.085

2003-11-25

$0.085

2003-08-27

$0.085

2003-05-28

$0.085

2003-03-05

$0.085

2002-11-26

$0.085

2002-08-28

$0.085

2002-05-29

$0.085

2002-02-27

$0.085

2001-11-28

$0.085

2001-08-29

$0.085

2001-05-25

$0.085

2001-03-01

$0.085

2000-11-28

$0.085

2000-08-29

$0.075

2000-05-26

$0.075

2000-02-23

$0.075

1999-11-26

$0.0625

1999-08-27

$0.0625

1999-05-26

$0.0625

1999-03-29

$0.035

1998-12-29

$0.0133

1998-09-28

$0.01365

1998-06-26

$0.01405

1998-03-27

$0.0146

1997-12-29

$0.01435

1997-09-26

$0.01355

1997-06-26

$0.013575

1997-03-26

$0.01365

1996-12-27

$0.01235

1996-09-26

$0.01235

1996-06-26

$0.012425

1996-03-27

$0.012375

1995-12-27

$0.0124

1995-09-27

$0.012525

1995-06-28

$0.012275

MGA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MGA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MGA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MGA Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

MGA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

13.44%

10.61%

7years

MGA

News
MGA

Research
MGA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MGA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MGA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3650

2019-11-07

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2019-08-08

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2019-05-08

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2019-02-21

2019-03-07

2019-03-08

2019-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-11-07

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-08-07

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-05-09

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-02-22

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-11-09

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-08-11

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-05-11

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2017-02-23

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-11-03

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-08-04

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-04

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-02-26

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-11-04

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-08-06

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-05-06

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-02-25

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-11-05

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-08-07

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-05-07

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-11-06

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-08-08

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-05-09

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-02-28

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2012-11-08

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2012-08-09

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2012-05-09

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2012-02-23

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-11-03

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-08-04

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-05-03

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-02-23

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-11-04

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-08-06

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2010-05-05

2010-05-26

2010-05-31

2010-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2009-02-23

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-11-04

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-08-06

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-04-30

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-02-26

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-11-05

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2007-08-08

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-05-09

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2007-02-27

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-11-07

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-08-08

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-05-26

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2006-02-27

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2005-11-07

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2005-08-10

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2005-05-03

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2005-02-28

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2004-11-04

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2004-08-05

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2004-05-06

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-02-26

2004-03-05

2004-03-09

2004-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-11-05

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-08-06

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-05-08

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-02-24

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-11-07

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-08-07

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-05-09

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-02-14

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-11-07

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-08-08

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-05-02

2001-05-25

2001-05-30

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-02-21

2001-03-01

2001-03-05

2001-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-11-15

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-08-16

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-05-18

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-02-14

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-11-05

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-08-11

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-05-14

1999-05-26

1999-05-31

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-03-09

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1998-12-10

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0137

1998-09-21

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0141

1998-06-10

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0146

1998-03-11

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0144

1997-12-04

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0136

1997-09-22

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0136

1997-06-11

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0137

1997-03-12

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

1996-12-05

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

1996-09-24

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

1996-05-24

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

1996-03-11

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0124

1995-12-07

1995-12-27

1995-12-31

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-30

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0123

1995-06-05

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

MGA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Magna International on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MGA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Auto Parts

Magna International- (MGA)-operates as a diversified automotive supplier in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X