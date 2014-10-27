Best Dividend Stocks
Tata Motors

Stock

TTM

Price as of:

$4.69 +0.37 +8.55%

Industry

Auto Manufacturers Major

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Auto Manufacturers Major /

Tata Motors (TTM)

TTM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.76

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get TTM DARS™ Rating

TTM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

177,557

Open Price

$4.66

Day's Range

$4.66 - $4.77

Previous Close

$4.33

52 week low / high

$4.17 - $17.14

Percent off 52 week high

-72.58%

TTM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TTM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TTM

Compare TTM to Popular Screens

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

TTM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TTM's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2016-07-14

$0.011972

2014-08-01

$0.140668

2013-07-26

$0.133421

2012-07-16

$0.333982

2011-07-15

$0.417828

2010-08-06

$0.297191

2009-07-31

$0.1011876

2008-06-16

$0.3526922

2007-06-04

$0.3711125

2006-06-22

$0.2796901

2005-06-23

$0.2296844

TTM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TTM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TTM

Metric

TTM Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TTM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

TTM

News
TTM

Research
TTM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TTM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

TTM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0120

Unknown

2016-07-14

2016-07-18

2016-08-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-08-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1407

Unknown

2014-08-01

2014-07-21

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1334

Unknown

2013-07-26

2013-07-30

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3340

Unknown

2012-07-16

2012-07-18

2012-08-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4178

Unknown

2011-07-15

2011-07-19

2011-08-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2972

Unknown

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-09-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1012

Unknown

2009-07-31

2009-08-04

2009-09-03

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3527

Unknown

2008-06-16

2008-06-18

2008-08-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3711

Unknown

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-07-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2797

Unknown

2006-06-22

2006-06-26

2006-07-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2297

Unknown

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

2005-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

TTM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Tata Motors on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TTM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Auto Manufacturers Major

Tata Motors- (TTM)-manufactures commercial and passenger vehicles primarily in India. Tata Motors was founded in 1945 as Tata Locomotive and Engineering Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited in 1960. Subsequently, it changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in 2003. Tata Motors is based in Mumbai, India. Tata Motors Limited is a part of Tata Group.

