Ford Motor Company

Stock

F

Price as of:

$9.44 -0.1 -1.05%

Industry

Auto Manufacturers Major

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Auto Manufacturers Major /

Ford Motor Company (F)

F

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.29%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

48.50%

EPS $1.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

F

Daily Snapshot

Price

$9.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

8,067,661

Open Price

$9.55

Day's Range

$9.42 - $9.57

Previous Close

$9.54

52 week low / high

$7.41 - $10.56

Percent off 52 week high

-10.61%

F

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

F has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

F

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast F's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-21

$0.15

2019-07-22

$0.15

2019-04-23

$0.15

2019-01-30

$0.15

2018-10-22

$0.15

2018-07-20

$0.15

2018-04-19

$0.15

2018-01-29

$0.15

2018-01-29

$0.13

2017-10-20

$0.15

2017-07-20

$0.15

2017-04-18

$0.15

2017-01-18

$0.15

2017-01-18

$0.05

2016-10-25

$0.15

2016-07-26

$0.15

2016-04-27

$0.15

2016-01-27

$0.25

2016-01-27

$0.15

2015-10-28

$0.15

2015-07-29

$0.15

2015-04-29

$0.15

2015-01-28

$0.15

2014-10-29

$0.125

2014-07-30

$0.125

2014-04-30

$0.125

2014-01-29

$0.125

2013-10-30

$0.1

2013-07-31

$0.1

2013-05-01

$0.1

2013-01-28

$0.1

2012-10-31

$0.05

2012-08-01

$0.05

2012-04-30

$0.05

2012-01-27

$0.05

2006-07-31

$0.05

2006-04-28

$0.1

2006-01-26

$0.1

2005-10-28

$0.1

2005-07-29

$0.1

2005-04-28

$0.1

2005-01-26

$0.1

2004-10-28

$0.1

2004-07-28

$0.1

2004-04-28

$0.1

2004-01-28

$0.1

2003-10-29

$0.1

2003-07-30

$0.1

2003-04-30

$0.1

2003-01-29

$0.1

2002-10-30

$0.1

2002-07-31

$0.1

2002-05-01

$0.1

2002-01-28

$0.1

2001-10-31

$0.15

2001-08-01

$0.3

2001-04-30

$0.3

2001-01-26

$0.3

2000-10-30

$0.3

2000-07-24

$0.5

2000-04-28

$0.5

2000-01-28

$0.5

1999-10-28

$0.5

1999-07-29

$0.46

1999-04-29

$0.46

1999-01-27

$0.46

1998-10-28

$0.46

1998-07-29

$0.42

1998-04-29

$0.42

1998-04-08

$0.0

1998-01-28

$0.42

1997-10-29

$0.42

1997-07-30

$0.42

1997-04-30

$0.42

1997-01-28

$0.385

1996-10-30

$0.385

1996-07-31

$0.385

1996-04-30

$0.35

1996-01-29

$0.35

1995-10-30

$0.35

1995-07-31

$0.31

1995-04-26

$0.31

F's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

F

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for F

Metric

F Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

F

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.96%

-17.81%

1years

F

News
F

Research
F

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

F

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

F

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-10-10

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-07-11

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-08

2019-04-23

2019-04-24

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-01-16

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-11

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-07-12

2018-07-20

2018-07-23

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-10

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-01-16

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-03-01

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-01-16

2018-01-29

2018-01-30

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-10-12

2017-10-20

2017-10-23

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-07-13

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-04-10

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-01-10

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-03-01

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-01-10

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-10-13

2016-10-25

2016-10-27

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-07-14

2016-07-26

2016-07-28

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-04-08

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-01-12

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-01-12

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-03-01

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-10-08

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-09

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-04-10

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-01-08

2015-01-28

2015-01-30

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-10-08

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-07-10

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-04-10

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-01-09

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-10

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-04-12

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-01-10

2013-01-28

2013-01-30

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-10-11

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-07-12

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-03-14

2012-04-30

2012-05-02

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-12-08

2012-01-27

2012-01-31

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-07-13

2006-07-31

2006-08-02

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-03-08

2006-04-28

2006-05-02

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-12-08

2006-01-26

2006-01-30

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-10-13

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-07-13

2005-07-29

2005-08-02

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-03-09

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-12-08

2005-01-26

2005-01-28

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-13

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-08

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-04-07

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-11

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-10-08

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-04-10

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-12-11

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-10-10

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-07-11

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-04-10

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-01-11

2002-01-28

2002-01-30

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-10-10

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-07-12

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-04-12

2001-04-30

2001-05-02

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-12-14

2001-01-26

2001-01-30

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-10-12

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2000-07-13

2000-07-24

2000-07-26

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

2000-05-02

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2000-01-13

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

1999-10-14

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

1999-07-08

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

1999-04-09

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

1999-01-14

1999-01-27

1999-01-29

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

1998-10-08

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-07-09

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-04-09

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

1998-03-03

1998-04-08

1998-03-12

1998-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1998-01-08

1998-01-28

1998-01-30

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-10-08

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-07-10

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

1997-04-10

1997-04-30

1997-05-02

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1997-01-09

1997-01-28

1997-01-30

1997-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1996-10-10

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3850

1996-07-11

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1996-04-11

1996-04-30

1996-05-02

1996-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1996-01-11

1996-01-29

1996-01-31

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

1995-10-12

1995-10-30

1995-11-01

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-07-13

1995-07-31

1995-08-02

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

1995-04-13

1995-04-26

1995-05-02

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

F

Investor Resources

Learn more about Ford Motor Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

F

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Auto Manufacturers Major

Ford Motor Company (F) is a worldwide automobile manufacturer. The company operates in two divisions: Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive division is focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of cars and trucks around the world. The Financial Services division is focused on vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance, along with business in holding companies and real estate. Ford was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford's stock price and revenues are driven from total demand for automobiles, along with factors such as industry volume, market share, and dealer stocks. As well, rebate programs, low-rate financing offers, and special lease offers affect net pricing. Ford started paying its dividend again in 2012, after removing it in 2006. It has consistently increased its dividend annually since then, and it now pays $0.50 annually.

