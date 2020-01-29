Consumer Goods Sector Dividend Stocks
Consumer goods companies engage in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of products for personal and household use, including appliances, cigarettes, sporting goods and toys, among other products. The average dividend yields in this sector are generally in line with the wider market.
If you’re looking to invest in dividend-paying consumer goods stocks, you may also be interested in dividend-paying consumer goods exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds offer a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of consumer goods stock holdings. ETFs trade on stock exchanges, similar to equities and they’re also similar to mutual funds in that they hold securities of many companies.
3 Reasons to Invest in dividend-paying Consumer Goods ETFs:
- Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, you get a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of consumer goods stocks.
- All ETFs have very low fees and can be traded just like stocks.
- It’s easy to gain exposure to many dividend-paying consumer goods stocks with just one vehicle (ETF).
Whereas, if you’re interested in investing in individual Consumer Goods stocks, check out the tables below.
Consumer Goods Breakdown by Industry
2.69%
Consumer Goods Sector Dividend Stocks
*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.
|
Industry
|
Company Count
|
Industry Dividend Yield
|
4
|
1.84%
|
8
|
2.32%
|
25
|
1.54%
|
6
|
2.71%
|
13
|
1.68%
|
6
|
1.21%
|
10
|
2.67%
|
3
|
7.92%
|
5
|
1.1%
|
4
|
3.6%
|
1
|
0.0%
|
6
|
0.98%
|
11
|
1.66%
|
8
|
2.45%
|
11
|
4.65%
|
3
|
3.84%
|
8
|
0.84%
|
3
|
3.8%
|
12
|
3.17%
|
13
|
3.79%
|
13
|
4.32%
|
1
|
0.0%
|
16
|
2.66%
|
3
|
3.54%
|
9
|
1.8%
|
9
|
3.86%
|
5
|
2.2%
|
16
|
4.32%
|
11
|
1.62%
|
3
|
4.87%
|
5
|
2.89%
|
4
|
1.47%
Top 255 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks
|Stock Symbol
|Company Name
|DARS™ Rating
|Dividend Yield
|Current Price
|Annual Dividend
|Ex-Div Date
|Pay Date
|NHTC
|Natural Health Trends Corp.
|locked
|19.00%
|$4.77
|$0.8000
|2020-05-18
|2020-05-29
|BEBE
|Bebe Stores
|locked
|18.63%
|$3.61
|$0.6800
|2020-02-26
|2020-03-12
|F
|Ford Motor Company
|locked
|11.45%
|$5.16
|$0.6000
|2020-01-29
|2020-03-02
|IGT
|International Game Technology
|locked
|10.54%
|$7.13
|$0.8000
|2020-03-16
|2020-03-31
|BBBY
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
|locked
|10.53%
|$6.26
|$0.6800
|2020-03-12
|2020-04-14
|RMCF
|Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
|locked
|10.39%
|$4.40
|$0.4800
|2020-02-27
|2020-03-13
|FLXS
|FlexSteel Industries
|locked
|9.88%
|$9.13
|$0.8800
|2020-03-19
|2020-04-06
|COTY
|Coty Inc
|locked
|9.62%
|$4.99
|$0.5000
|2020-02-14
|2020-03-27
|MO
|Altria Group
|locked
|9.57%
|$36.50
|$3.3600
|2020-03-24
|2020-04-30
|TPR
|Tapestry Inc.
|locked
|9.31%
|$14.04
|$1.3500
|2020-03-05
|2020-03-30
|BGS
|B&G Foods
|locked
|9.06%
|$21.89
|$1.9000
|2020-03-30
|2020-04-30
|GT
|The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
|locked
|8.86%
|$7.05
|$0.6400
|2020-01-31
|2020-03-02
|TSE
|Trinseo S.A.
|locked
|8.42%
|$19.84
|$1.6000
|2020-04-08
|2020-04-23
|PBI
|Pitney Bowes
|locked
|8.33%
|$2.52
|$0.2000
|2020-05-21
|2020-06-08
|UFS
|Domtar Corp
|locked
|8.25%
|$21.82
|$1.8200
|2020-04-01
|2020-04-15
|BSET
|Bassett Furniture Industries Inc.
|locked
|8.12%
|$6.67
|$0.5000
|2020-05-14
|2020-05-29
|NWL
|Newell Brands Inc
|locked
|7.64%
|$12.21
|$0.9200
|2020-02-27
|2020-03-13
|WPP
|WPP Plc ADR
|locked
|7.50%
|$36.66
|$2.7785
|2019-10-03
|2019-11-04
|UG
|United Guardian
|locked
|7.43%
|$15.20
|$1.1000
|2019-12-02
|2019-12-10
|VGR
|Vector Group
|locked
|7.32%
|$11.48
|$0.8000
|2020-03-18
|2020-03-30
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.