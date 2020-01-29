Welcome to Dividend.com. Please help us personalize your experience.

Consumer Goods

Consumer Goods Sector Dividend Stocks

Consumer goods companies engage in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of products for personal and household use, including appliances, cigarettes, sporting goods and toys, among other products. The average dividend yields in this sector are generally in line with the wider market.

If you’re looking to invest in dividend-paying consumer goods stocks, you may also be interested in dividend-paying consumer goods exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds offer a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of consumer goods stock holdings. ETFs trade on stock exchanges, similar to equities and they’re also similar to mutual funds in that they hold securities of many companies.
3 Reasons to Invest in dividend-paying Consumer Goods ETFs:

  • Instead of putting all your eggs in one basket, you get a diversified dividend payment based on a basket of consumer goods stocks.
  • All ETFs have very low fees and can be traded just like stocks.
  • It’s easy to gain exposure to many dividend-paying consumer goods stocks with just one vehicle (ETF).

Whereas, if you’re interested in investing in individual Consumer Goods stocks, check out the tables below.

Consumer Goods Breakdown by Industry

2.69%

Consumer Goods Sector Dividend Stocks

*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.

Industry

Company Count

Industry Dividend Yield

Appliances

4

1.84%

Auto Manufacturers – Major

8

2.32%

Auto Parts

25

1.54%

Beverages – Brewers

6

2.71%

Beverages – Soft Drinks

13

1.68%

Beverages – Wineries & Distillers

6

1.21%

Business Equipment

10

2.67%

Cigarettes

3

7.92%

Cleaning Products

5

1.1%

Confectioners

4

3.6%

Dairy Products

1

0.0%

Electronic Equipment

6

0.98%

Farm Products

11

1.66%

Food – Major Diversified

8

2.45%

Home Furnishings & Fixtures

11

4.65%

Housewares & Accessories

3

3.84%

Meat Products

8

0.84%

Office Supplies

3

3.8%

Packaging & Containers

12

3.17%

Paper & Paper Products

13

3.79%

Personal Products

13

4.32%

Photographic Equipment & Supplies

1

0.0%

Processed & Packaged Goods

16

2.66%

Recreational Goods, Other

3

3.54%

Recreational Vehicles

9

1.8%

Rubber & Plastics

9

3.86%

Sporting Goods

5

2.2%

Textile – Apparel Clothing

16

4.32%

Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories

11

1.62%

Tobacco Products, Other

3

4.87%

Toys & Games

5

2.89%

Trucks & Other Vehicles

4

1.47%

Top 255 Consumer Goods Dividend Stocks

  • Overview

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield Current Price Annual Dividend Ex-Div Date Pay Date
NHTC Natural Health Trends Corp. locked 19.00% $4.77 $0.8000 2020-05-18 2020-05-29
BEBE Bebe Stores locked 18.63% $3.61 $0.6800 2020-02-26 2020-03-12
F Ford Motor Company locked 11.45% $5.16 $0.6000 2020-01-29 2020-03-02
IGT International Game Technology locked 10.54% $7.13 $0.8000 2020-03-16 2020-03-31
BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. locked 10.53% $6.26 $0.6800 2020-03-12 2020-04-14
RMCF Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory locked 10.39% $4.40 $0.4800 2020-02-27 2020-03-13
FLXS FlexSteel Industries locked 9.88% $9.13 $0.8800 2020-03-19 2020-04-06
COTY Coty Inc locked 9.62% $4.99 $0.5000 2020-02-14 2020-03-27
MO Altria Group locked 9.57% $36.50 $3.3600 2020-03-24 2020-04-30
TPR Tapestry Inc. locked 9.31% $14.04 $1.3500 2020-03-05 2020-03-30
BGS B&G Foods locked 9.06% $21.89 $1.9000 2020-03-30 2020-04-30
GT The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company locked 8.86% $7.05 $0.6400 2020-01-31 2020-03-02
TSE Trinseo S.A. locked 8.42% $19.84 $1.6000 2020-04-08 2020-04-23
PBI Pitney Bowes locked 8.33% $2.52 $0.2000 2020-05-21 2020-06-08
UFS Domtar Corp locked 8.25% $21.82 $1.8200 2020-04-01 2020-04-15
BSET Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. locked 8.12% $6.67 $0.5000 2020-05-14 2020-05-29
NWL Newell Brands Inc locked 7.64% $12.21 $0.9200 2020-02-27 2020-03-13
WPP WPP Plc ADR locked 7.50% $36.66 $2.7785 2019-10-03 2019-11-04
UG United Guardian locked 7.43% $15.20 $1.1000 2019-12-02 2019-12-10
VGR Vector Group locked 7.32% $11.48 $0.8000 2020-03-18 2020-03-30
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.

