Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) - this company engages in the design and retail of maternity apparel. The company offers casual and career wear, formal attire, lingerie, sportswear, and outerwear. As of September 30, 2009, the company operated 1,084 retail locations, including 724 stores in 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and Canada, and 360 leased departments located within department stores and baby specialty stores throughout the United States. It operates stores under Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity brand names. Motherhood Maternity brand serves the value-priced portion of the maternity apparel industry; and stores are located in regional malls, strip and power centers, and central business districts. A Pea in the Pod brand serves both the medium-priced portion and the luxury portion of the maternity apparel business; and stores are located in regional malls, lifestyle centers, central business districts, and certain stand-alone stores in affluent street locations. Destination Maternity brand carries Motherhood and Pea merchandise; and stores are located in regional malls and lifestyle centers. The company also sells its products on the Web through its DestinationMaternity.com and brand-specific Web sites. In addition, Destination Maternity Corporation offers Two Hearts Maternity by Destination Maternity collection at approximately 600 Sears and Kmart locations throughout the U.S. through a leased department relationship. The company also distributes its Oh Baby by Motherhood collection through a licensed arrangement at Kohl's stores in the U.S. and on Kohls.com. Further, it has franchise and product supply relationships in India and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as Mothers Work, Inc. and changed its name to Destination Maternity Corporation in December 2008. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.