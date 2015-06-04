Dillard's
Compare DDS to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
DDS Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DDS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
DDS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
25.00%
|
78.57%
|
108.33%
|
212.50%
|
212.50%
|
1
Trade DDS using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading DDS’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading DDS’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Retail Discretionary
Additional Links:
Dillard's- (DDS)-is one of the nation's largest fashion apparel and home furnishing retailers. The Company's stores operate with one name, Dillard's, and span 29 states. Dillard's stores offer a broad selection of merchandise, including products sourced and marketed under Dillard's exclusive brand names. As of February 2, 2008, the company operated 326 Dillard's stores primarily located in suburban shopping malls. It also sells merchandise online at its Web site, dillards.com. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$20.39
$0.11
0.542%
$0.70
$0.02
2.941%
$42.83
$1.25
3.006%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$293.98
$17.05
6.157%
$2.50
-$0.12
-4.580%
$95.70
$2.20
2.353%
$3.77
-$0.03
-0.789%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
