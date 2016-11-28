CommonWealth REIT
CommonWealth REIT
Compare CWH to Popular Dividend Stocks
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
CWH Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CWH Payout History (Paid and Declared)
CWH Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
300.00%
|
28.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
1
Trade CWH using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CWH's upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CWH's dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
News & Research
Fifth Street Finance Sees a 66% Decrease in Dividend
Ani G
|
The following is a snapshot of five major securities that decreased dividends last...
News
Pacific Coast Oil Trust Announces Cut in Dividend for December
Ani G
|
Last week there were 27 securities that decreased dividends.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Leisure Products
Additional Links:
CommonWealth REIT (CWH) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on the ownership and operation of real estate, including office and industrial buildings and leased industrial land. As of December 31, 2011, CWH owned 516 properties. The company was founded in 1986, and is based in Newton, MA.
