DR Horton
Compare DHI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
DHI Payout Estimates
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DHI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
DHI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
19.05%
|
83.82%
|
212.50%
|
316.67%
|
1462.11%
|
6
Trade DHI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading DHI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading DHI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Boeing Company Leads 96 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
CDW Corporation Increases Dividend by 40.48%
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week with an increased payout .
News
MetLife Leads 115 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 115 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 1.
News
Marriott International Leads 82 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Ani G
|
Marriott International leads 82 stocks going ex-dividend this week. Find out the complete...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Home Office Products
Additional Links:
This company operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. The companys Homebuilding segment engages in the acquisition and development of land, and construction and sale of residential homes in 25 states and 73 markets in the United States primarily under the D.R. Horton, Americas Builder name. This segment is also involved in building traditional single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes, and condominiums, which share common walls and roofs. Its Financial Services segment engages in originating and selling mortgages, as well as provides title insurance policies, examination, and closing services primarily to the purchasers of its homes. The company markets and sells its homes primarily through independent real estate brokers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$30.20
$30.20
4.237%
$38.15
$38.15
0.000%
$50.50
-$4.50
-8.182%
$12.22
-$0.17
-1.372%
$6.05
-$0.92
-13.199%
$0.05
-$0.02
-28.571%
$9.40
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$6.85
-$0.83
-10.807%
$18.40
$18.40
0.813%
