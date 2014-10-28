Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants
Compare DRI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
DRI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
DRI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
DRI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
18.12%
|
53.77%
|
48.18%
|
262.22%
|
6012.50%
|
0
Trade DRI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading DRI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading DRI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Companies That Own the World's Most Popular Brands
Daniela Pylypczak-Wasylyszyn
|
The most popular brands in the world belong to these companies.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Gaming Lodging Restaurants
Additional Links:
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) owns and operates nearly 1,900 casual dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its famous restaurant chains include Red Lobster, Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, and Seasons 52. Darden was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida. Darden Restaurants is largely affected by its ability to maintain its restaurants’ positive reputation in the eyes of its customers. As well, Darden Restaurants operates in a highly competitive industry, and insufficient focus on the competition may hinder it. Darden Restaurants has been paying dividends since 1995, and has been increasing its dividend annually since 2005. Darden pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$15.00
$11.00
275.000%
$20.22
-$0.50
-2.413%
$5.63
$0.13
2.364%
$0.02
$0.02
-80.000%
$27.12
$0.00
0.000%
$15.27
$0.15
0.992%
$0.19
$0.19
5.263%
$1.00
$1.00
231.429%
$37.26
$1.17
3.242%
$4.78
$0.16
3.463%
