Cheescake Factory
Compare CAKE to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.4
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|5.0
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.
CAKE Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
CAKE Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CAKE Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
11.29%
|
56.82%
|
126.23%
|
0%
|
0%
|
7
Trade CAKE using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading CAKE’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading CAKE’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
The Impact of COVID-19 on Restaurant & Fast Food Dividends
Justin Kuepper
|
Let's take a look at the impact of COVID-19 on restaurant and fast...
News
The Market Glance for May 1: Corporate Earnings Highlight Active Week
Sam Bourgi
|
The month of May kicks off with a bevy of fundamental developments ranging...
News
The Restaurant Recession Indicator
Evan Cooper
|
The Restaurant Recession Indicator
News
Stock News: Analyst Moves for October 27 - DPS, UDR, CAKE & More
Ani G
|
Several stocks were subject to analyst upgrades and downgrades for October 27. We’ve...
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Gaming Lodging Restaurants
Additional Links:
This company perates upscale, casual, full-service dining restaurants in the United States. As of July 6, 2012, the company operated 172 casual dining restaurants, including 158 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory mark; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café mark; and 1 restaurant under the RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. It also owns and operates two bakery production facilities located in Calabasas Hills, California; and Rocky Mount, North Carolina. The company produces baked desserts and other products for its restaurants, as well as sells cheesecakes and other baked products on a wholesale basis to other foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated was founded in 1972 and is based in Calabasas Hills, California.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$15.00
$11.00
275.000%
$20.22
-$0.50
-2.413%
$5.63
$0.13
2.364%
$0.02
$0.02
-80.000%
$27.12
$0.00
0.000%
$15.27
$0.15
0.992%
$0.19
$0.19
5.263%
$1.00
$1.00
231.429%
$37.26
$1.17
3.242%
$4.78
$0.16
3.463%
