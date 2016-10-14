Healthcare Services Group
Healthcare Services Group
Compare HCSG to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
HCSG Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
HCSG Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
HCSG Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
2.59%
|
8.19%
|
14.44%
|
60.64%
|
0%
|
16
Trade HCSG using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading HCSG’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading HCSG’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.09%
|0.4
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.86%
|0.6
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.30%
|0.8
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.24%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.26%
|0.9
|locked_with_box
|locked_with_text
|locked_with_box
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|locked_with_box
|0.53%
|1.1
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Commercial Services
Additional Links:
Healthcare Services Group- (HCSG)-provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and food services to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Housekeeping, Laundry, Linen, and Other Services (Housekeeping), and Food Services. As of December 31, 2007, the company provided services to approximately 2,100 facilities in 47 states. Healthcare Services Group was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$20.90
-$0.47
-2.199%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.71
-$0.14
-16.471%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$23.46
-$0.68
-2.817%
$0.00
$0.00
-100.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$4.90
$0.00
0.000%
