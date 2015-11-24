Best Dividend Stocks
PPG Industries

Stock

PPG

Price as of:

$133.01 +0.54 +0.41%

Industry

Conglomerates General

PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG Industries (PPG)

PPG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.53%

conglomerates Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.67%

EPS $6.24

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

46 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


PPG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$133.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,194,800

Open Price

$132.55

Day's Range

$131.84 - $133.21

Previous Close

$132.47

52 week low / high

$94.41 - $134.36

Percent off 52 week high

-1.00%

PPG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PPG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PPG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PPG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.51

2019-08-09

$0.51

2019-05-09

$0.48

2019-02-21

$0.48

2018-11-08

$0.48

2018-08-09

$0.48

2018-05-09

$0.45

2018-02-15

$0.45

2017-11-09

$0.45

2017-08-08

$0.45

2017-05-08

$0.4

2017-02-15

$0.4

2016-11-08

$0.4

2016-08-08

$0.4

2016-05-06

$0.4

2016-02-17

$0.36

2015-11-06

$0.36

2015-08-06

$0.36

2015-05-07

$0.36

2015-02-18

$0.335

2014-11-06

$0.335

2014-08-07

$0.335

2014-05-08

$0.335

2014-02-19

$0.305

2013-11-06

$0.305

2013-08-08

$0.305

2013-05-08

$0.305

2013-02-20

$0.295

2012-11-07

$0.295

2012-08-08

$0.295

2012-05-08

$0.295

2012-02-15

$0.285

2011-11-08

$0.285

2011-08-08

$0.285

2011-05-06

$0.285

2011-02-16

$0.275

2010-11-08

$0.275

2010-08-06

$0.275

2010-05-06

$0.27

2010-02-17

$0.27

2009-11-06

$0.27

2009-08-06

$0.265

2009-05-07

$0.265

2009-02-18

$0.265

2008-11-06

$0.265

2008-08-07

$0.26

2008-05-08

$0.26

2008-02-20

$0.26

2007-11-07

$0.26

2007-08-08

$0.26

2007-05-08

$0.25

2007-02-14

$0.25

2006-11-08

$0.24

2006-08-08

$0.24

2006-05-08

$0.24

2006-02-15

$0.235

2005-11-08

$0.235

2005-08-08

$0.235

2005-05-06

$0.235

2005-02-17

$0.225

2004-11-08

$0.225

2004-08-06

$0.225

2004-05-06

$0.225

2004-02-12

$0.22

2003-11-06

$0.22

2003-08-07

$0.215

2003-05-08

$0.215

2003-02-13

$0.215

2002-11-07

$0.215

2002-08-08

$0.215

2002-05-08

$0.21

2002-02-14

$0.21

2001-11-07

$0.21

2001-08-08

$0.21

2001-05-08

$0.21

2001-02-15

$0.21

2000-11-08

$0.2

2000-08-08

$0.2

2000-05-08

$0.2

2000-02-17

$0.2

1999-11-08

$0.19

1999-08-06

$0.19

1999-05-06

$0.19

1999-02-11

$0.19

1998-11-06

$0.18

1998-08-06

$0.18

1998-05-07

$0.18

1998-02-12

$0.17

1997-11-06

$0.17

1997-08-07

$0.165

1997-05-08

$0.165

1997-02-13

$0.165

1996-11-07

$0.16

1996-08-08

$0.16

1996-05-08

$0.16

1996-02-15

$0.15

1995-11-08

$0.15

1995-08-08

$0.15

1995-05-04

$0.145

1995-02-14

$0.145

1994-11-04

$0.145

1994-08-04

$0.14

1994-05-04

$0.14

1994-02-15

$0.135

1993-11-04

$0.135

1993-08-04

$0.135

1993-05-04

$0.125

1993-02-09

$0.125

PPG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PPG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PPG

Metric

PPG Rank

Conglomerates Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

PPG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.35%

9.68%

46years

PPG

PPG

PPG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PPG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

PPG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5100

2019-10-17

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2019-07-18

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-04-18

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2019-01-17

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-10-18

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-07-19

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-04-19

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-01-18

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-10-19

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-07-20

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-04-20

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2017-01-19

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-10-20

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-07-21

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-04-21

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2016-01-21

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-10-15

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-07-16

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2015-04-16

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2015-01-15

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2014-10-16

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2014-07-17

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2014-04-17

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2014-01-16

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-10-18

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-07-18

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2013-04-18

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2013-01-17

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-10-18

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-07-19

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2012-04-19

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2012-01-19

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2011-10-20

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2011-07-21

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2011-04-21

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2011-01-20

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2010-10-21

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2010-07-15

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-04-15

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2010-01-21

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2009-10-15

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2009-07-16

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2009-04-16

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2009-01-15

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2008-10-16

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2008-07-17

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2008-04-17

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2008-01-17

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2007-10-18

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2007-07-19

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-04-19

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-01-18

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-10-20

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-07-20

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2006-04-20

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2006-01-19

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2005-10-20

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2005-07-21

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2005-04-21

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2005-01-20

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2004-10-22

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2004-07-15

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2004-04-15

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-01-15

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2003-10-16

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2003-07-17

2003-08-07

2003-08-11

2003-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2003-04-17

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2003-01-16

2003-02-13

2003-02-18

2003-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2002-10-17

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2002-07-18

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-04-18

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2002-01-17

2002-02-14

2002-02-19

2002-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-10-19

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-07-19

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-04-19

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2001-01-18

2001-02-15

2001-02-20

2001-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-10-19

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-07-20

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-04-20

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-01-20

2000-02-17

2000-02-22

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-10-21

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-07-15

1999-08-06

1999-08-10

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-04-15

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-01-21

1999-02-11

1999-02-16

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-10-15

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-07-16

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1998-04-16

1998-05-07

1998-05-11

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1998-01-15

1998-02-12

1998-02-17

1998-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1997-10-16

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-07-17

1997-08-07

1997-08-11

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-04-16

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-01-16

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-10-17

1996-11-07

1996-11-12

1996-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-07-18

1996-08-08

1996-08-12

1996-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

1996-04-18

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-01-18

1996-02-15

1996-02-20

1996-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-10-19

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1995-07-20

1995-08-08

1995-08-10

1995-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1995-04-20

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1995-01-19

1995-02-14

1995-02-21

1995-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

1994-10-20

1994-11-04

1994-11-10

1994-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1994-07-21

1994-08-04

1994-08-10

1994-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1994-04-21

1994-05-04

1994-05-10

1994-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1994-01-20

1994-02-15

1994-02-22

1994-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1993-10-14

1993-11-04

1993-11-10

1993-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1993-07-15

1993-08-04

1993-08-10

1993-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1993-04-15

1993-05-04

1993-05-10

1993-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1993-01-21

1993-02-09

1993-02-16

1993-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

PPG

Investor Resources

Learn more about PPG Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PPG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Conglomerates

Industry: Conglomerates General

PPG Industries (PPG) manufactures coatings, glass, and chemical products. It operates in three segments: performance coatings, industrial coatings, and glass. It sells its products primarily through company-owned stores, home centers, mass merchandisers, paint dealers, and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and other Americas. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PPG has had strong growth since the 2008 financial crisis as global demand for its products--particularly coatings--has increased and PPG has released new products. PPG has been paying dividends since 1972, and has increased them consecutively annually since 1973. PPG is known as a dividend aristocrat because it has increased dividends consecutively annually for more than 25 years. PPG pays its dividends quarterly.

