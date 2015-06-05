Cherokee Inc.- (CHKE)-engages in marketing and licensing brand names and trademarks for apparel, footwear, and accessories primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and South Africa. It owns various trademarks, including Cherokee, Sideout, Sideout Sport, Carole Little, CLII, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All that Jazz, and Molly Malloy. The company licenses its brand names and trademarks for men's, women's, and children's sportswear, as well as for accessories, luggage, sports bags and backpacks, skin care products, and hats. In addition, it assists other brand-owners, companies, wholesalers, and retailers in identifying licensees or licensors for their brands or stores. As of February 2, 2008, it had 19 license agreements. The company has a strategic relationship with Target Corporation (Target), which grants Target the exclusive right in the United States to use the Cherokee trademarks in various categories of merchandise. Cherokee was founded in 1988 and is based in Van Nuys, California.