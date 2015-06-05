Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Cherokee Inc.

Stock

CHKE

Price as of:

$0.52 +0.02 +4.0%

Industry

Conglomerates General

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Conglomerates / Conglomerates General /

Cherokee Inc. (CHKE)

CHKE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

conglomerates Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.10

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CHKE DARS™ Rating

CHKE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$0.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

35,600

Open Price

$0.5

Day's Range

$0.5 - $0.6

Previous Close

$0.5

52 week low / high

$0.38 - $1.25

Percent off 52 week high

-58.40%

CHKE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CHKE has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CHKE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CHKE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHKE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2014-08-27

$0.15015015

2014-04-15

$0.15015015

2013-11-27

$0.3003003

2013-08-28

$0.3003003

2013-05-29

$0.3003003

2013-02-27

$0.3003003

2012-11-28

$0.3003003

2012-08-29

$0.600600601

2012-05-30

$0.600600601

2012-02-28

$0.600600601

2011-11-29

$0.600600601

2011-08-30

$0.600600601

2011-05-27

$0.600600601

2011-02-25

$0.600600601

2010-11-29

$1.141141141

2010-08-30

$1.141141141

2010-05-27

$1.141141141

2010-02-25

$1.141141141

2009-11-27

$1.501501502

2009-08-31

$1.501501502

2009-05-29

$1.501501502

2009-02-26

$1.501501502

2008-11-28

$1.501501502

2008-08-28

$1.501501502

2008-05-28

$2.252252252

2008-02-27

$2.252252252

2007-11-28

$2.252252252

2007-08-29

$2.252252252

2007-05-30

$2.252252252

2007-02-27

$2.252252252

2006-11-29

$2.252252252

2006-08-30

$1.801801802

2006-05-30

$1.801801802

2006-02-27

$1.801801802

2005-11-29

$1.801801802

2005-08-30

$1.651651652

2005-05-27

$1.501501502

2005-02-25

$1.501501502

2004-11-29

$1.501501502

2004-08-30

$1.261261261

2004-05-27

$1.261261261

2004-02-26

$1.126126126

2003-11-26

$1.126126126

1999-04-28

$0.750750751

1999-01-13

$0.750750751

1998-10-16

$0.750750751

1998-07-13

$0.750750751

1998-04-15

$1.501501502

1998-01-16

$16.516516516516518

1997-08-13

$0.600600601

1997-05-12

$0.600600601

1997-02-21

$0.45045045

CHKE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CHKE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHKE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CHKE Rank

Conglomerates Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CHKE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

CHKE

News
CHKE

Research
CHKE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHKE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CHKE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1502

2014-08-01

2014-08-27

2014-09-01

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1502

2014-04-14

2014-04-15

2014-04-11

2014-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2013-11-01

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2013-08-12

2013-08-28

2013-09-02

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2013-04-16

2013-05-29

2013-06-01

2013-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2013-02-07

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3003

2012-10-25

2012-11-28

2012-12-01

2012-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

2012-07-30

2012-08-29

2012-09-01

2012-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

2012-04-26

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

2012-01-27

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

2011-11-07

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

2011-08-04

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

2011-05-04

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

2011-01-31

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1411

2010-11-05

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1411

2010-07-26

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1411

2010-04-28

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1411

2010-01-26

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2009-10-27

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2009-07-27

2009-08-31

2009-09-02

2009-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2009-04-28

2009-05-29

2009-06-02

2009-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2009-02-03

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2008-10-29

2008-11-28

2008-12-02

2008-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2008-07-30

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2523

2008-04-30

2008-05-28

2008-06-01

2008-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2523

2008-01-29

2008-02-27

2008-03-01

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2523

2007-10-15

2007-11-28

2007-12-01

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2523

2007-07-23

2007-08-29

2007-09-01

2007-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2523

2007-04-24

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2523

2007-01-30

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.2523

2006-10-10

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8018

2006-06-14

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8018

2006-04-26

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8018

2006-01-17

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.8018

2005-10-17

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.6517

2005-06-15

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2005-05-02

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2005-01-18

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

2004-10-21

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2613

2004-07-27

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2613

2004-04-28

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1261

2004-02-03

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.1261

2003-11-03

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1999-04-14

1999-04-28

1999-04-30

1999-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1999-01-11

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1998-10-09

1998-10-16

1998-10-20

1998-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7508

1998-06-09

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.5015

1998-04-06

1998-04-15

1998-04-17

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$16.5165

1997-12-23

1998-01-16

1998-01-02

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1997-07-28

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6006

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-05-14

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4505

1997-01-28

1997-02-21

1997-02-25

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

CHKE

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cherokee Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CHKE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Conglomerates

Industry: Conglomerates General

Cherokee Inc.- (CHKE)-engages in marketing and licensing brand names and trademarks for apparel, footwear, and accessories primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and South Africa. It owns various trademarks, including Cherokee, Sideout, Sideout Sport, Carole Little, CLII, Saint Tropez-West, Chorus Line, All that Jazz, and Molly Malloy. The company licenses its brand names and trademarks for men's, women's, and children's sportswear, as well as for accessories, luggage, sports bags and backpacks, skin care products, and hats. In addition, it assists other brand-owners, companies, wholesalers, and retailers in identifying licensees or licensors for their brands or stores. As of February 2, 2008, it had 19 license agreements. The company has a strategic relationship with Target Corporation (Target), which grants Target the exclusive right in the United States to use the Cherokee trademarks in various categories of merchandise. Cherokee was founded in 1988 and is based in Van Nuys, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X