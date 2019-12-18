Best Dividend Stocks
Asta Funding

Stock

ASFI

Price as of:

$10.21 -0.19 -1.83%

Industry

Conglomerates General

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Asta Funding (ASFI)

Asta Funding (ASFI)

ASFI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

conglomerates Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

ASFI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,002

Open Price

$10.25

Day's Range

$10.21 - $10.27

Previous Close

$10.4

52 week low / high

$3.61 - $10.44

Percent off 52 week high

-2.20%

ASFI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ASFI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ASFI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ASFI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2012-12-20

$0.08

2012-09-19

$0.02

2012-06-20

$0.02

2012-03-21

$0.02

2011-12-28

$0.02

2011-09-21

$0.02

2011-06-22

$0.02

2011-03-23

$0.02

2010-12-28

$0.02

2010-09-22

$0.02

2010-06-23

$0.02

2010-03-24

$0.02

2009-12-29

$0.02

2009-09-23

$0.02

2009-06-24

$0.02

2009-03-25

$0.02

2008-12-24

$0.02

2008-09-24

$0.04

2008-06-25

$0.04

2008-03-26

$0.04

2008-02-07

$0.04

2007-09-26

$0.04

2007-06-27

$0.04

2007-03-28

$0.04

2006-12-27

$0.04

2006-09-27

$0.04

2006-06-28

$0.04

2006-03-29

$0.04

2005-12-28

$0.04

2005-09-28

$0.035

2005-06-28

$0.035

2005-03-29

$0.035

2004-12-28

$0.035

2004-09-28

$0.035

2004-06-28

$0.03

2004-03-29

$0.03

2003-12-29

$0.025

2003-09-26

$0.025

ASFI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ASFI

Metric

ASFI Rank

Conglomerates Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ASFI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

7years

ASFI

News
ASFI

Research
ASFI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ASFI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

ASFI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0800

2012-12-13

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-09-10

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-06-12

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2012-03-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-12-19

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-09-08

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-06-13

2011-06-22

2011-06-24

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2011-03-14

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-12-20

2010-12-28

2010-12-30

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-09-16

2010-09-22

2010-09-24

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-06-15

2010-06-23

2010-06-25

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2010-03-17

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-09-15

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-06-16

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-03-17

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-12-17

2008-12-24

2008-12-29

2009-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-09-16

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-06-17

2008-06-25

2008-06-27

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2008-03-18

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-12-18

2008-02-07

2007-12-28

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-09-18

2007-09-26

2007-09-29

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-06-20

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-03-20

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-12-19

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-09-11

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-06-20

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-03-21

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2005-12-19

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-09-21

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-06-20

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2005-03-22

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2004-12-21

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2004-09-14

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-05-28

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-02-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-08-11

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-11-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ASFI

ASFI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Conglomerates

Industry: Conglomerates General

Asta Funding- (ASFI)-engages in purchasing, managing for its own account, and servicing distressed performing and non-performing consumer receivables. It acquires, manages, collects, and services portfolios of consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables, semi-performing receivables, and performing receivables. These receivables consist of MasterCard, Visa, private label credit card accounts, telecommunication charge-offs, and other types of receivables. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

X