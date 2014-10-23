Frontier Communications
FTR Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
Comcast Leads 30 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 30 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, January 1, 2017
News
Gilead Sciences Leads 140 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 140 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Dec 11.
News
General Electric Leads 140 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 140 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, Sep 11.
News
The Coca-Cola Company leads 150 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
These 150 stocks include eleven dividend aristocrats that are going ex-dividend.
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Inelastic Demand Allows Telecom Companies to Offer Attractive Dividend Yields
Asif Imtiaz
|
The telecom sector, which includes long-distance carriers and wireless communications companies, has historically...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Top High Yield Dividend Stocks with Low Volatility
Mike Deane
|
Many conservative investors are often seeking out safe dividend stocks.
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The Dividend.com Guide to Investing in ETFs
Shauna O'Brien
|
ETFs can be a great option for dividend investors who are seeking additional...
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Communications
Industry: Telecommunication
Additional Links:
Frontier Communications (FTR) provides various communication services to rural areas, and small and medium-sized towns and cities as an incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC). The company, formerly known as Citizens Utilities Company, was founded in 1927 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. FTR has been paying dividends since 1972. From 2004 to 2009, it had been paying an annual dividend of $1, but it was cut and FTR started paying a $0.4 dividend annually in 2012. In December 2013, FTR purchased AT&T’s Connecticut land-line business for $2 billion. FTR pays its dividend quarterly.
