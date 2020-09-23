Welcome to Dividend.com
NXFNF Rating
Sector Rating
communications
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
NXFNF
communications Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

Stock (OTC)
NXFNF
Dividend policy
None
Price as of:
$6.32 +1.42 +28.98%
NXFNF: OTC (Stock)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc

Dividend policy
None
Price as of:
$6.32 +1.42 +28.98%
NXFNF: OTC (Stock)
Next Fifteen Communications Group plc
Dividend policy
None
Price as of:
$6.32 +1.42 +28.98%
Payout Estimation Logic
Estimates are provided for securities with at least 5 consecutive payouts, special dividends not included. For ETFs and Mutual Funds, return of capital and capital gains distributions are not included.
  • If the last five payouts show limited variability, we estimate future payouts equal to the most recent one.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the average growth rate to the most recent payout.
  • If the last five payouts show variability and are not all growing, we estimate future payouts by applying the lowest growth rate (negative growth rates included) to the most recent payment.
Estimates are not provided for securities with less than 5 consecutive payouts.
Dividend Data
Trading Data
Fwd Annualized Dividend / Yield
Dividend Yield is the relation between a stock’s Annualized Dividend and its current stock price. Click here to learn more.
Annualized Dividend is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies. Click here to learn more. Forward implies that the calculation uses the next declared payout.
N/A / N/A
LTM Dividend / Yield
Dividend Yield is the relation between a stock’s Annualized Dividend and its current stock price. Click here to learn more.
LTM Dividend is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies. LTM stands for “Last Twelve Months” and implies that the calculation uses the dividends paid over the last twelve months.
$0.00 / 0.00%
Fwd Payout Ratio
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Consecutive Yrs of Div Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
N/A
Communications Avg Trailing Yield
0.38%
Media Avg Trailing Yield
N/A
Market Cap
N/A
Day’s Range
$6.32 - $6.32
Volume
0
52 Wk Low/High
$3.99 - $7.06
Percent off 52 Wk High
-10.48%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

Compare NXFNF to Popular Dividend Stocks

Symbol Name Dividend.com Rating Fwd Yield Fwd Payout Ratio 3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
locked_with_box locked_with_text 4.2 3.37% 58.86% 6.16% 8
locked_with_box locked_with_text 4.8 2.70% 48.39% 13.24% 10
locked_with_box locked_with_text 4.8 2.65% 53.30% 5.01% 10
locked_with_box locked_with_text 4.8 2.39% 53.71% 8.07% 10
locked_with_box locked_with_text 4.6 2.30% 48.60% 15.39% 6
Symbol Name Dividend.com Rating Fwd Yield Fwd Payout Ratio 3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Symbol Name Dividend.com Rating Fwd Yield Fwd Payout Ratio 3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Symbol Name Dividend.com Rating Fwd Yield Fwd Payout Ratio 3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
Symbol Name Dividend.com Rating Fwd Yield Fwd Payout Ratio 3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Symbol Name Dividend.com Rating Fwd Yield Fwd Payout Ratio 3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
NXFNF Payout Estimates

Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NXFNF Payout History (Paid and Declared)

Declared
Paid
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
NXFNF Dividend Growth

1 Year Annualized Growth

3 Year Annualized Growth

5 Year Annualized Growth

10 Year Annualized Growth

20 Year Annualized Growth

Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

0

Trade NXFNF using the Dividend Capture Strategy

Is trading NXFNF’s upcoming dividend a good idea?

Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.

Step 1

Find Stocks From the Table Below

Step 2

Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date

Step 3

Sell the Stock After it Recovers

How much you could have earned from trading NXFNF’s dividend

$10,000
would earn you an annualized return of
* Length of trade is estimated using the stock price recovery history.
* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

Symbol Name Dividend.com Rating Ex-Div Date Payout Amt Payout Type Payout Freq. Payout Increase? Dividend Capture Yield on Cost Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
locked_with_box locked_with_text locked_with_box 2020-09-29 $0.0500 Regular Quarterly locked_with_box 0.09% 0.4
locked_with_box locked_with_text locked_with_box 2020-09-29 $0.2500 Regular Quarterly locked_with_box 0.86% 0.6
locked_with_box locked_with_text locked_with_box 2020-09-29 $0.1622 Regular Quarterly locked_with_box 0.30% 0.8
locked_with_box locked_with_text locked_with_box 2020-10-01 $0.2800 Regular Quarterly locked_with_box 0.24% 0.9
locked_with_box locked_with_text locked_with_box 2020-10-08 $0.1400 Regular Quarterly locked_with_box 0.26% 0.9
locked_with_box locked_with_text locked_with_box 2020-10-01 $0.1500 Regular Quarterly locked_with_box 0.53% 1.1
News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Communications

Industry: Media

No company description available.

