Gannett
Compare GCI to Popular Dividend Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|4.2
|3.37%
|58.86%
|6.16%
|8
|4.8
|2.70%
|48.39%
|13.24%
|10
|4.8
|2.65%
|53.30%
|5.01%
|10
|4.8
|2.39%
|53.71%
|8.07%
|10
|4.6
|2.30%
|48.60%
|15.39%
|6
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Fwd Yield
|Fwd Payout Ratio
|3 Yr Avg Annual Dividend Growth
|Years of Consecutive Dividend Growth
GCI Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
GCI Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
GCI Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0.00%
|
0.00%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Trade GCI using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading GCI’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading GCI’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
|2020-09-29
|$0.0500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.09%
|0.4
|2020-09-29
|$0.2500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.86%
|0.6
|2020-09-29
|$0.1622
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.30%
|0.8
|2020-10-01
|$0.2800
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.24%
|0.9
|2020-10-08
|$0.1400
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.26%
|0.9
|2020-10-01
|$0.1500
|Regular
|Quarterly
|0.53%
|1.1
News & Research
News
News
Stock News: 6 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend on Wednesday, September 2
We highlight notable dividend-paying companies going ex-div September 2.
News
Earnings for July 29: HTA, BEN, GCI, & More
Abhishek Gupte
|
There were several companies that reported earnings on Wednesday morning. We've highlighted a...
News
Analyst Moves: Microsoft, Qualcomm, McDonald's, More (MSFT, QCOM, MCD, More)
Shauna O'Brien
|
There were several big-name analyst moves before the opening bell on Monday.
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
Additional Links:
Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) operates as a news and information company in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Newspaper Publishing and Broadcasting. The Newspaper Publishing segment publishes 102 daily newspapers in the United States and the United Kingdom, approximately 900 nondaily publications in the United States and Guam, as well as publishes approximately 300 titles in the United Kingdom. Gannett Co. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$2.30
$0.50
21.739%
$14.83
-$0.26
-1.723%
$0.08
$0.08
-33.333%
$0.00
-$0.02
-25.000%
$0.00
-$0.01
-20.000%
$4.21
-$0.03
-0.708%
$1,725.00
-$10.00
-0.576%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$1.09
-$0.01
-0.909%
$1.37
$0.00
0.000%
