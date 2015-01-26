CBS Corporation
CBS Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
CBS Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
-25.00%
|
-18.18%
|
0.00%
|
170.00%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
Additional Links:
CBS Corporation (CBS) operates as a mass media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four major segments: entertainment, cable networks, local broadcasting, and outdoor. CBS Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York. CBS is largely affected by changing consumer preferences, as consumers move away from traditional cable to internet based sources. As well, CBS is largely affected by its ability to continuously provide quality content and remain the primary source of news for younger consumers. CBS has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2011. CBS pays its dividends quarterly.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$4.93
-$0.17
-3.333%
$0.03
$0.00
0.000%
$0.02
-$0.01
-33.333%
$0.82
$0.00
0.000%
$2.35
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.01
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.85
7.359%
$2.69
-$0.06
-2.182%
$0.01
$0.01
0.000%
