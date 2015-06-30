Best Dividend Stocks
Schnitzer Steel

Stock

SCHN

Price as of:

$21.99 +0.08 +0.37%

Industry

Steel And Iron

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel (SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel (SCHN)

SCHN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.40%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.75

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

34.72%

EPS $2.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SCHN DARS™ Rating

SCHN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.99

Quote Time

Today's Volume

149,000

Open Price

$21.85

Day's Range

$21.52 - $22.05

Previous Close

$21.91

52 week low / high

$18.68 - $27.47

Percent off 52 week high

-19.95%

SCHN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SCHN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SCHN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SCHN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-15

$0.1875

2019-08-12

$0.1875

2019-05-10

$0.1875

2019-02-08

$0.1875

2018-11-08

$0.1875

2018-08-10

$0.1875

2018-05-11

$0.1875

2018-02-09

$0.1875

2017-11-10

$0.1875

2017-08-03

$0.1875

2017-05-04

$0.1875

2017-02-02

$0.1875

2016-11-03

$0.1875

2016-08-04

$0.1875

2016-05-05

$0.1875

2016-02-04

$0.1875

2015-11-05

$0.1875

2015-08-06

$0.1875

2015-05-07

$0.1875

2015-02-05

$0.1875

2014-11-06

$0.1875

2014-08-07

$0.1875

2014-05-08

$0.1875

2014-02-18

$0.1875

2013-11-14

$0.1875

2013-08-08

$0.1875

2013-05-14

$0.1875

2013-02-19

$0.1875

2012-11-27

$0.1875

2012-08-14

$0.1875

2012-05-15

$0.1875

2012-02-14

$0.017

2011-11-29

$0.017

2011-08-16

$0.017

2011-05-17

$0.017

2011-02-01

$0.017

2010-11-16

$0.017

2010-08-17

$0.017

2010-05-18

$0.017

2010-02-11

$0.017

2009-11-12

$0.017

2009-08-13

$0.017

2009-05-14

$0.017

2009-02-12

$0.017

2008-11-13

$0.017

2008-08-14

$0.017

2008-05-15

$0.017

2008-02-13

$0.017

2007-11-15

$0.017

2007-08-07

$0.017

2007-05-03

$0.017

2007-02-08

$0.017

2006-11-09

$0.017

2006-08-14

$0.017

2006-05-04

$0.017

2006-02-09

$0.017

2005-11-09

$0.017

2005-08-04

$0.017

2005-05-05

$0.017

2005-02-10

$0.017

2004-11-08

$0.017

2004-08-10

$0.017

2004-05-10

$0.017

2004-02-11

$0.016666666666666666

2003-11-07

$0.016666666666666666

2003-07-22

$0.016666666666666666

2003-05-06

$0.016666666666666666

2003-02-05

$0.016666666666666666

2002-11-05

$0.016666666666666666

2002-08-06

$0.016666666666666666

2002-05-06

$0.016666666666666666

2002-02-06

$0.016666666666666666

2001-11-06

$0.016666666666666666

2001-08-06

$0.016666666666666666

2001-05-04

$0.016666666666666666

2001-02-06

$0.016666666666666666

2000-11-03

$0.016666666666666666

2000-08-04

$0.016666666666666666

2000-05-04

$0.016666666666666666

2000-02-02

$0.016666666666666666

1999-11-02

$0.016666666666666666

1999-08-02

$0.016666666666666666

1999-05-03

$0.016666666666666666

1999-02-02

$0.016666666666666666

1998-11-04

$0.016666666666666666

1998-08-04

$0.016666666666666666

1998-05-04

$0.016666666666666666

1998-02-03

$0.016666666666666666

1997-11-04

$0.016666666666666666

1997-08-04

$0.016666666666666666

1997-05-08

$0.016666666666666666

1997-02-04

$0.016666666666666666

1996-11-05

$0.016666666666666666

1996-08-06

$0.016666666666666666

1996-05-07

$0.016666666666666666

1996-02-06

$0.016666666666666666

1995-11-07

$0.016666666666666666

1995-08-08

$0.016666666666666666

1995-05-04

$0.016666666666666666

1994-02-04

$0.005566666666666667

SCHN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SCHN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SCHN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SCHN Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SCHN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

SCHN

News
SCHN

Research
SCHN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SCHN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SCHN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1875

2019-11-06

2019-11-15

2019-11-18

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2019-08-02

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2019-04-26

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2019-01-31

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-11-02

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-08-03

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-04-30

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-10-27

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-07-28

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-04-28

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2017-01-26

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-10-27

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-04-28

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2016-01-28

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-10-29

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-07-30

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-04-29

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2015-01-30

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-10-30

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-07-31

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-04-30

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2014-02-10

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-08-02

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-04-25

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2013-02-01

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2012-11-12

2012-11-27

2012-11-29

2012-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2012-07-30

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2012-04-03

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2012-01-30

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2011-11-14

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2011-08-01

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2011-05-02

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2011-01-24

2011-02-01

2011-02-03

2011-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2010-11-01

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2010-08-02

2010-08-17

2010-08-19

2010-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2010-05-03

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2010-02-01

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2009-11-02

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2009-08-03

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2009-05-04

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2009-02-02

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2008-11-03

2008-11-13

2008-11-17

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2008-08-04

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2008-05-05

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2008-02-04

2008-02-13

2008-02-18

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2007-11-07

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-08-09

2007-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2007-04-23

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2007-02-05

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2006-10-25

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2006-08-01

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2006-04-24

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2006-02-02

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2005-10-20

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2005-07-21

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2005-04-21

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2005-02-04

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2004-10-21

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2004-07-29

2004-08-10

2004-08-12

2004-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0170

2004-04-23

2004-05-10

2004-05-12

2004-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2004-01-29

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-10-24

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-07-11

2003-07-22

2003-07-24

2003-08-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-04-10

2003-05-06

2003-05-08

2003-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2003-01-29

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-10-17

2002-11-05

2002-11-07

2002-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-07-18

2002-08-06

2002-08-08

2002-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-04-18

2002-05-06

2002-05-08

2002-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2002-01-31

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-10-11

2001-11-06

2001-11-08

2001-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-07-19

2001-08-06

2001-08-08

2001-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-04-12

2001-05-04

2001-05-08

2001-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2001-02-01

2001-02-06

2001-02-08

2001-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2000-10-30

2000-11-03

2000-11-07

2000-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2000-07-27

2000-08-04

2000-08-08

2000-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2000-04-27

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2000-01-27

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1999-10-07

1999-11-02

1999-11-04

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1999-07-26

1999-08-02

1999-08-04

1999-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1999-04-09

1999-05-03

1999-05-05

1999-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1999-01-25

1999-02-02

1999-02-04

1999-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-10-15

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-07-21

1998-08-04

1998-08-06

1998-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-04-07

1998-05-04

1998-05-06

1998-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-01-09

1998-02-03

1998-02-05

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-10-20

1997-11-04

1997-11-06

1997-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-07-21

1997-08-04

1997-08-06

1997-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-05-06

1997-05-08

1997-05-06

1997-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1997-01-06

1997-02-04

1997-02-06

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-10-10

1996-11-05

1996-11-07

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-07-12

1996-08-06

1996-08-08

1996-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-04-01

1996-05-07

1996-05-09

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-01-17

1996-02-06

1996-02-08

1996-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1995-10-05

1995-11-07

1995-11-09

1995-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1995-07-10

1995-08-08

1995-08-10

1995-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1995-04-10

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0056

1994-01-12

1994-02-04

1994-02-10

1994-02-25

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SCHN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Schnitzer Steel on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SCHN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Steel And Iron

Schnitzer Steel- (SCHN)-engages in recycling ferrous and nonferrous metals, and used and salvaged vehicles; and manufacturing finished steel products in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments, Metals Recycling Business (MRB), Auto Parts Business (APB), and Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). As of August 31, 2007, it operated 52 auto parts stores located in the United States and Canada. The SMB segment engages in the purchase of recycled metal and processing of the recycled metal and other raw materials into finished steel products. Its product portfolio comprises rebar, coiled rebar, wire rod, merchant bar, and other specialty products. This segment serves steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and farm and wood product suppliers. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

