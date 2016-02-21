Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

POSCO (South Korea) ADR (Sponsored)

Stock

PKX

Price as of:

$52.14 +0.06 +0.12%

Industry

Steel And Iron

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Steel And Iron /

POSCO (South Korea) ADR (Sponsored) (PKX)

PKX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $5.84

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PKX DARS™ Rating

PKX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

155,200

Open Price

$52.08

Day's Range

$51.82 - $52.15

Previous Close

$52.08

52 week low / high

$41.14 - $62.95

Percent off 52 week high

-17.17%

PKX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PKX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PKX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PKX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PKX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2005-12-27

$1.29097

2005-06-27

$0.40431

2004-12-28

$1.3461

2004-06-25

$0.2693

2003-12-26

$0.8933

2003-06-25

$0.177

2002-12-26

$0.5007

2002-06-26

$0.0869

2001-12-26

$0.3137

PKX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PKX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PKX

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PKX Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PKX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.72%

-12.40%

0years

PKX

News
PKX

Research
PKX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PKX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PKX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4246

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4110

Unknown

Unknown

2019-06-28

2019-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4191

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0988

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-31

2019-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4418

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3311

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-29

2018-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3481

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-30

2018-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8178

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

2018-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3437

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3291

Unknown

Unknown

2017-06-30

2017-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3339

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2556

Unknown

Unknown

2016-12-30

2017-04-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1582

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3334

Unknown

Unknown

2016-06-30

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2977

Unknown

Unknown

2015-12-31

2016-04-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4190

Unknown

Unknown

2015-06-30

2015-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3638

Unknown

Unknown

2014-12-31

2015-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4922

Unknown

Unknown

2014-06-30

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4160

Unknown

Unknown

2013-12-31

2014-04-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4475

Unknown

Unknown

2013-06-27

2013-09-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3263

Unknown

Unknown

2012-12-28

2013-04-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4425

Unknown

Unknown

2012-06-29

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6484

Unknown

Unknown

2011-12-30

2012-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5755

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-29

2011-09-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6818

Unknown

Unknown

2010-12-30

2011-03-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5342

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-29

2010-08-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4336

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-30

2010-03-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3069

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-29

2009-08-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2601

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-30

2009-03-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6145

Unknown

Unknown

2008-06-27

2008-08-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9787

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-28

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6760

Unknown

Unknown

2007-06-29

2007-08-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5801

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-28

2007-03-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4319

Unknown

Unknown

2006-06-29

2006-08-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2910

Unknown

2005-12-27

2005-12-29

2006-03-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4043

Unknown

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-08-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3461

Unknown

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-03-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2693

Unknown

2004-06-25

2004-06-29

2004-08-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8933

Unknown

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1770

Unknown

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5007

Unknown

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0869

Unknown

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-08-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3137

Unknown

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PKX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Steel And Iron

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X