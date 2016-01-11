Best Dividend Stocks
Nucor Corporation

Stock

NUE

Price as of:

$56.77 -0.12 -0.21%

Industry

Steel And Iron

Nucor Corporation (NUE)

NUE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.82%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.61

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

36.39%

EPS $4.42

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

45 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NUE DARS™ Rating

NUE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$56.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,205,200

Open Price

$56.83

Day's Range

$56.45 - $57.0

Previous Close

$56.89

52 week low / high

$46.1 - $62.31

Percent off 52 week high

-8.89%

NUE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4025

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4025

2019-12-13

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-02-11

Regular

Trade NUE's Upcoming Dividend

NUE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NUE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.4025

2019-09-26

$0.4

2019-06-27

$0.4

2019-03-28

$0.4

2018-12-28

$0.4

2018-09-27

$0.38

2018-06-28

$0.38

2018-03-28

$0.38

2017-12-28

$0.38

2017-09-28

$0.3775

2017-06-28

$0.3775

2017-03-29

$0.3775

2016-12-28

$0.3775

2016-09-28

$0.375

2016-06-28

$0.375

2016-03-29

$0.375

2015-12-29

$0.375

2015-09-28

$0.3725

2015-06-26

$0.3725

2015-03-27

$0.3725

2014-12-29

$0.3725

2014-09-26

$0.37

2014-06-26

$0.37

2014-03-27

$0.37

2013-12-27

$0.37

2013-09-25

$0.3675

2013-06-26

$0.3675

2013-03-26

$0.3675

2012-12-27

$0.3675

2012-09-26

$0.365

2012-06-27

$0.365

2012-03-28

$0.365

2011-12-28

$0.365

2011-09-28

$0.3625

2011-06-28

$0.3625

2011-03-29

$0.3625

2010-12-29

$0.3625

2010-09-28

$0.36

2010-06-28

$0.36

2010-03-29

$0.36

2009-12-29

$0.36

2009-09-28

$0.35

2009-06-26

$0.35

2009-03-27

$0.35

2008-12-29

$0.35

2008-09-26

$0.32

2008-09-26

$0.2

2008-06-26

$0.32

2008-06-26

$0.2

2008-03-26

$0.2

2008-03-26

$0.32

2007-12-27

$0.3

2007-12-27

$0.31

2007-09-26

$0.11

2007-09-26

$0.5

2007-06-27

$0.11

2007-06-27

$0.5

2007-03-28

$0.11

2007-03-28

$0.5

2006-12-27

$0.1

2006-12-27

$0.5

2006-09-27

$0.1

2006-09-27

$0.5

2006-06-28

$0.1

2006-06-28

$0.5

2006-03-29

$0.1

2006-03-29

$0.25

2005-12-28

$0.075

2005-12-28

$0.25

2005-09-28

$0.125

2005-09-28

$0.075

2005-06-28

$0.075

2005-06-28

$0.125

2005-03-29

$0.075

2005-03-29

$0.125

2004-12-29

$0.065

2004-09-28

$0.13

2004-06-28

$0.0525

2004-03-29

$0.0525

2003-12-29

$0.05

2003-09-26

$0.05

2003-06-26

$0.05

2003-03-27

$0.05

2002-12-27

$0.0475

2002-09-25

$0.0475

2002-06-26

$0.0475

2002-03-26

$0.0475

2001-12-26

$0.0425

2001-09-26

$0.0425

2001-06-27

$0.0425

2001-03-28

$0.0425

2000-12-27

$0.0375

2000-09-27

$0.0375

2000-06-28

$0.0375

2000-03-29

$0.0375

1999-12-29

$0.0325

1999-09-28

$0.0325

1999-06-28

$0.0325

1999-03-29

$0.0325

1998-12-29

$0.03

1998-09-28

$0.03

1998-06-26

$0.03

1998-03-27

$0.03

1997-12-29

$0.025

1997-09-26

$0.025

1997-06-26

$0.025

1997-03-26

$0.025

1996-12-27

$0.02

1996-09-26

$0.02

1996-06-26

$0.02

1996-03-27

$0.02

1995-12-27

$0.0175

1995-09-27

$0.0175

1995-06-28

$0.0175

NUE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NUE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NUE

Metric

NUE Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NUE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.33%

4.55%

45years

NUE

News
NUE

Research
NUE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NUE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

NUE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4025

2019-12-13

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-09-05

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-06-06

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2019-02-19

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2018-11-30

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-09-06

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-06-07

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2018-02-20

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2017-12-01

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

2017-09-14

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

2017-06-06

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

2017-02-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3775

2016-11-30

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-09-15

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-06-06

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2016-02-23

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2015-12-01

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2015-09-02

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2015-06-05

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2015-02-17

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3725

2014-12-03

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-09-10

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-06-05

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-02-18

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2013-12-04

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2013-09-04

2013-09-25

2013-09-27

2013-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2013-06-06

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2013-02-15

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3675

2012-12-05

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2012-09-11

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2012-06-05

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2012-02-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3650

2011-12-14

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2011-09-07

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2011-06-07

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2011-02-16

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3625

2010-12-08

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-09-08

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-06-03

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2010-02-24

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2009-12-02

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2009-09-03

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2009-06-02

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2009-02-18

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2008-12-09

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-09-04

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-11-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-09-04

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-06-03

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-08-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-06-03

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-02-20

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-02-20

2008-03-26

2008-03-28

2008-05-09

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-12-05

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-02-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-12-05

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-09-06

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-11-09

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-09-06

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-06-05

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-08-10

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-06-05

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2007-02-21

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-05-11

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1100

2007-02-21

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2006-12-06

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-02-09

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-12-06

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2006-09-06

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-11-10

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-09-06

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2006-06-06

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-08-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-06-06

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-02-22

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-05-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-02-22

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-12-06

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-02-10

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-12-06

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-09-07

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-09-07

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-11-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-06-01

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-08-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-06-01

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-02-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-05-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-02-24

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

2004-12-07

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-09-09

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2004-06-02

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

2004-02-25

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-12-03

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-09-03

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-06-03

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-03-06

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2002-12-10

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2002-09-04

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2002-06-04

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

2002-03-07

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2001-12-04

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2001-09-05

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2001-06-05

2001-06-27

2001-06-29

2001-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2001-03-08

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-12-05

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-09-05

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-06-06

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

2000-03-08

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1999-11-30

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1999-09-03

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1999-06-02

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1999-03-04

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-12-11

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-09-09

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-06-09

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-03-05

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-12-05

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-09-09

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-06-13

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-03-06

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-12-12

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-09-12

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-06-05

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1996-02-20

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1995-12-05

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1995-06-15

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

NUE

NUE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Steel And Iron

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is a maker of steel and steel products. The company operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. Its product offerings include sheet steel, bar steel, steel fasteners, wire and wire mesh, and ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The company is primarily a manufacturer of steel and steel product, but also acts as a scrap broker and processor. Nucor was founded in 1940 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

