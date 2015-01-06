Best Dividend Stocks
Williams Partners L.P.

Stock

WPZ

Price as of:

$47.37 -0.18 -0.38%

Industry

Specialty Chemicals

i
Williams Partners L.P.(WPZ) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Williams Partners L.P. by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Specialty Chemicals /

Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ)

WPZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WPZ DARS™ Rating

WPZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

44,794,102

Open Price

$47.49

Day's Range

$46.98 - $47.87

Previous Close

$47.55

52 week low / high

$32.74 - $48.11

Percent off 52 week high

-1.54%

WPZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WPZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WPZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WPZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-02

$0.629

2018-05-03

$0.614

2018-02-01

$0.6

2017-11-02

$0.6

2017-08-02

$0.6

2017-05-03

$0.6

2017-02-01

$0.85

2016-11-02

$0.85

2016-08-03

$0.85

2016-05-04

$0.85

2016-02-03

$0.85

2015-11-04

$0.85

2015-08-04

$0.85

2015-05-05

$0.85

2015-02-05

$0.85

2014-11-05

$0.5790960451977402

2014-10-29

$0.8742937853107344

2014-08-05

$0.5602636534839924

2014-07-30

$0.8629943502824858

2014-05-06

$0.5414312617702448

2014-04-30

$0.8516949152542372

2014-02-05

$0.5225988700564972

2014-02-04

$0.8403954802259888

2013-11-05

$0.5037664783427496

2013-11-01

$0.826271186440678

2013-08-05

$0.4566854990583804

2013-07-31

$0.8121468926553672

2013-05-06

$0.4402071563088512

2013-05-01

$0.7980225988700564

2013-02-04

$0.423728813559322

2013-01-30

$0.7791902071563088

2012-11-05

$0.4096045197740113

2012-10-31

$0.7603578154425612

2012-08-03

$0.3954802259887006

2012-08-01

$0.7462335216572504

2012-05-04

$0.3813559322033898

2012-05-02

$0.7321092278719398

2012-02-03

$0.3672316384180791

2012-02-01

$0.717984934086629

2011-11-03

$0.3531073446327684

2011-11-02

$0.7038606403013182

2011-08-03

$0.6897363465160076

2011-08-03

$0.3413370998116761

2011-05-04

$0.6756120527306968

2011-05-04

$0.3295668549905838

2011-02-08

$0.3177966101694915

2011-02-02

$0.661487758945386

2010-11-03

$0.6473634651600754

2010-11-03

$0.20386064030131826

2010-08-04

$0.6332391713747646

2010-05-05

$0.6191148775894538

2010-02-03

$0.5979284369114878

2009-11-04

$0.5979284369114878

2009-08-05

$0.5979284369114878

2009-05-06

$0.5979284369114878

2009-02-04

$0.5979284369114878

2008-11-05

$0.5979284369114878

2008-08-05

$0.588512241054614

2008-05-05

$0.5649717514124294

2008-02-05

$0.5414312617702448

2007-11-05

$0.5178907721280602

2007-08-03

$0.4943502824858757

2007-05-03

$0.4708097928436911

2007-02-05

$0.4425612052730697

2006-11-02

$0.423728813559322

2006-08-03

$0.4001883239171375

2006-05-04

$0.3578154425612053

2006-02-03

$0.3295668549905838

2005-11-03

$0.13973634651600753

WPZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WPZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WPZ

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WPZ Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WPZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.55%

36.52%

0years

WPZ

News
WPZ

Research
WPZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WPZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WPZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6290

2018-07-23

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6140

2018-04-23

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-01-22

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-10-23

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-07-24

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-04-24

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-10-25

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-07-26

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-01-25

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2015-10-22

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2015-07-20

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2015-04-20

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2015-01-26

2015-02-05

2015-02-09

2015-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5791

2014-10-28

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8743

2014-10-20

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5603

2014-07-28

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8630

2014-07-21

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5414

2014-04-24

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8517

2014-04-21

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5226

2014-01-28

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8404

2014-01-27

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5038

2013-10-28

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8263

2013-10-25

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4567

2013-07-26

2013-08-05

2013-08-07

2013-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8121

2013-07-22

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4402

2013-04-26

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7980

2013-04-22

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4237

2013-01-25

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7792

2013-01-22

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4096

2012-10-25

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7604

2012-10-22

2012-10-31

2012-11-02

2012-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3955

2012-07-27

2012-08-03

2012-08-07

2012-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7462

2012-07-23

2012-08-01

2012-08-03

2012-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3814

2012-04-27

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7321

2012-04-23

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3672

2012-01-26

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7180

2012-01-23

2012-02-01

2012-02-03

2012-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3531

2011-10-28

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7039

2011-10-24

2011-11-02

2011-11-04

2011-11-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3413

2011-07-26

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6897

2011-07-25

2011-08-03

2011-08-05

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3296

2011-04-26

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6756

2011-04-21

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3178

2011-01-31

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6615

2011-01-24

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2039

2010-10-26

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6474

2010-10-25

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6332

2010-07-27

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6191

2010-04-22

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2010-01-25

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2009-10-27

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2009-07-27

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2009-04-23

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2009-01-26

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5979

2008-10-27

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5885

2008-07-28

2008-08-05

2008-08-07

2008-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5650

2008-04-24

2008-05-05

2008-05-07

2008-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5414

2008-01-28

2008-02-05

2008-02-07

2008-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5179

2007-10-23

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4944

2007-07-26

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4708

2007-04-26

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4426

2007-01-23

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4237

2006-10-25

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4002

2006-07-27

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3578

2006-04-27

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3296

2006-01-25

2006-02-03

2006-02-07

2006-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1397

2005-10-24

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

WPZ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Williams Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WPZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Specialty Chemicals

Williams Partners LP- (WPZ)-engages in gathering, transporting, processing, and treating natural gas, as well as fractionating and storing natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned a 4,200-mile natural gas gathering system, including three natural gas processing plants and two natural gas treating plants located in the San Juan Basin in Colorado and New Mexico; an approximate 1,700-mile natural gas gathering system, including a natural gas processing plant located in the Washakie Basin in Wyoming; an integrated natural gas gathering and transportation pipeline system extending from offshore in the Gulf of Mexico to a natural gas processing plant and a NGL fractionator in Louisiana; and an unregulated sour gas gathering pipeline off the coast of Alabama. Williams Partners L.P. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

