Williams Partners LP- (WPZ)-engages in gathering, transporting, processing, and treating natural gas, as well as fractionating and storing natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. As of December 31, 2007, it owned a 4,200-mile natural gas gathering system, including three natural gas processing plants and two natural gas treating plants located in the San Juan Basin in Colorado and New Mexico; an approximate 1,700-mile natural gas gathering system, including a natural gas processing plant located in the Washakie Basin in Wyoming; an integrated natural gas gathering and transportation pipeline system extending from offshore in the Gulf of Mexico to a natural gas processing plant and a NGL fractionator in Louisiana; and an unregulated sour gas gathering pipeline off the coast of Alabama. Williams Partners L.P. was founded in 2005 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As a Limited Partnership, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.