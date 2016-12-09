Best Dividend Stocks
Sunoco LP

Stock

SUN

Price as of:

$17.85 +1.23 +7.4%

Industry

Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing /

Sunoco LP (SUN)

SUN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

19.87%

basic-materials Average 0.06%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.30

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

125.13%

EPS $2.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SUN DARS™ Rating

SUN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.85

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,297,500

Open Price

$17.53

Day's Range

$17.04 - $18.43

Previous Close

$16.62

52 week low / high

$10.46 - $34.09

Percent off 52 week high

-47.64%

SUN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.8255

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAY 06

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.8255

2020-04-02

2020-05-06

2020-05-07

2020-05-19

Regular

SUN

Compare SUN to Popular Screens

Trade SUN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SUN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SUN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-05-06

$0.8255

2020-02-06

$0.8255

2019-11-04

$0.8255

2019-08-05

$0.8255

2019-05-06

$0.8255

2019-02-05

$0.8255

2018-11-05

$0.8255

2018-08-06

$0.8255

2018-05-04

$0.8255

2018-02-05

$0.8255

2017-11-06

$0.8255

2017-08-03

$0.8255

2017-05-05

$0.8255

2017-02-09

$0.8255

2016-11-03

$0.8255

2016-08-03

$0.8255

2016-05-04

$0.8173

2016-02-03

$0.8013

2015-11-13

$0.7454

2015-08-14

$0.6934

2015-05-15

$0.645

2015-02-12

$0.6

2014-11-14

$0.5457

2014-08-15

$0.5197

2014-05-16

$0.5021

2014-02-13

$0.4851

2013-11-15

$0.4687

2013-08-15

$0.4528

2013-05-16

$0.4375

2013-02-14

$0.4375

2012-11-15

$0.0285

2012-08-06

$0.2

2012-05-15

$0.2

2012-02-13

$0.2

2011-11-08

$0.15

2011-08-09

$0.15

2011-05-17

$0.15

2011-02-14

$0.15

2010-11-15

$0.15

2010-08-16

$0.15

2010-05-17

$0.15

2010-02-12

$0.15

2009-11-06

$0.3

2009-08-07

$0.3

2009-05-07

$0.3

2009-02-05

$0.3

2008-11-06

$0.3

2008-08-07

$0.3

2008-05-07

$0.3

2008-02-06

$0.275

2007-11-05

$0.275

2007-08-06

$0.275

2007-05-07

$0.275

2007-02-07

$0.25

2006-11-06

$0.25

2006-08-04

$0.25

2006-05-05

$0.25

2006-02-07

$0.2

2005-11-07

$0.2

2005-08-05

$0.2

2005-05-06

$0.4

2005-02-08

$0.3

2004-11-08

$0.3

2004-08-06

$0.3

2004-05-06

$0.275

2004-02-06

$0.275

2003-11-06

$0.275

2003-08-06

$0.25

2003-05-07

$0.25

2003-02-05

$0.25

2002-11-06

$0.25

2002-08-07

$0.25

2002-05-08

$0.25

2002-02-06

$0.25

2001-11-07

$0.25

2001-08-08

$0.25

2001-05-08

$0.25

2001-02-07

$0.25

2000-11-08

$0.25

2000-08-08

$0.25

2000-05-08

$0.25

2000-02-08

$0.25

1999-11-08

$0.25

1999-08-06

$0.25

1999-05-06

$0.25

1999-02-08

$0.25

1998-11-06

$0.25

1998-08-06

$0.25

1998-05-06

$0.25

1998-02-06

$0.25

1997-11-06

$0.25

1997-08-06

$0.25

1997-05-07

$0.25

1997-02-06

$0.25

1996-11-06

$0.25

1996-08-07

$0.25

1996-05-08

$0.25

1996-02-07

$0.25

1995-11-08

$0.25

1995-08-08

$0.25

1995-05-04

$0.45

SUN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SUN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SUN

Metric

SUN Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SUN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

SUN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SUN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

SUN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8255

2020-04-02

2020-05-06

2020-05-07

2020-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2020-01-27

2020-02-06

2020-02-07

2020-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2019-10-25

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2019-07-25

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2019-04-25

2019-05-06

2019-05-07

2019-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2019-01-25

2019-02-05

2019-02-06

2019-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2018-10-26

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2018-07-27

2018-08-06

2018-08-07

2018-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2018-04-26

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2018-01-24

2018-02-05

2018-02-06

2018-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2017-07-26

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2017-04-27

2017-05-05

2017-05-09

2017-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2016-10-26

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8255

2016-07-26

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8173

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8013

2016-01-26

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7454

2015-11-03

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6934

2015-08-04

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6450

2015-05-04

2015-05-15

2015-05-19

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-02-02

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5457

2014-11-03

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5197

2014-08-08

2014-08-15

2014-08-19

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5021

2014-05-07

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4851

2014-01-29

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4687

2013-11-06

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4528

2013-08-07

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2013-05-08

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4375

2013-02-08

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0285

2012-11-07

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-29

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-07-24

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-05-04

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-02-02

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-09-01

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-07-07

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-05-05

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-02-03

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-09-02

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-07-01

2010-08-16

2010-08-18

2010-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-05-06

2010-05-17

2010-05-19

2010-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-02-04

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-09-03

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-07-02

2009-08-07

2009-08-11

2009-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-04-02

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-01-02

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-10-02

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-07-03

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-02-07

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-01-03

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-10-04

2007-11-05

2007-11-07

2007-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-07-03

2007-08-06

2007-08-08

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-02-01

2007-05-07

2007-05-09

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2007-01-04

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-10-05

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-07-06

2006-08-04

2006-08-08

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-02-02

2006-05-05

2006-05-09

2006-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-01-05

2006-02-07

2006-02-09

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-10-06

2005-11-07

2005-11-09

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-07-07

2005-08-05

2005-08-09

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-03-03

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2005-01-06

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-10-07

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2004-07-01

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-04-01

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2004-01-08

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-09-04

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-07-03

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-04-03

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-01-02

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-10-03

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-07-02

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-04-04

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-01-03

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-10-04

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-07-05

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-04-05

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-01-04

2001-02-07

2001-02-09

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-10-05

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-07-06

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-04-06

2000-05-08

2000-05-10

2000-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-01-06

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-10-07

1999-11-08

1999-11-10

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-07-01

1999-08-06

1999-08-10

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-04-01

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-01-07

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-10-01

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-07-02

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-04-02

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-01-08

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-10-02

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-07-03

1997-08-06

1997-08-08

1997-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-04-03

1997-05-07

1997-05-09

1997-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1997-01-02

1997-02-06

1997-02-10

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-10-03

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-07-03

1996-08-07

1996-08-09

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-04-04

1996-05-08

1996-05-10

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1996-01-04

1996-02-07

1996-02-09

1996-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-10-05

1995-11-08

1995-11-10

1995-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1995-06-13

1995-08-08

1995-08-10

1995-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1995-04-06

1995-05-04

1995-05-10

1995-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

SUN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

No company description available.

