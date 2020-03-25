Best Dividend Stocks
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. ADR (Sponsored) Repr Cl H Shs

Stock

SHI

Price as of:

$23.19 +1.49 +6.87%

Industry

Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing /

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., Ltd. ADR (Sponsored) Repr Cl H Shs (SHI)

SHI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

14.41%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.22

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

103.33%

EPS $3.12

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SHI DARS™ Rating

SHI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

71,900

Open Price

$22.7

Day's Range

$22.59 - $23.21

Previous Close

$21.7

52 week low / high

$21.25 - $51.01

Percent off 52 week high

-54.54%

SHI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SHI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SHI

Compare SHI to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SHI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SHI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SHI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-06-21

$3.221051

2018-06-18

$4.158286

2017-06-15

$3.256959

2016-06-23

$1.319421

2014-06-26

$0.711433

2013-10-22

$0.445508

2012-06-29

$0.46315133333333336

2011-06-29

$0.91364

2010-05-18

$0.26378666666666667

2008-05-06

$0.8671866666666667

2007-05-15

$0.3485

2006-05-10

$0.8296466666666666

SHI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SHI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SHI

Metric

SHI Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SHI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.37%

0.00%

2years

SHI

News
SHI

Research
SHI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SHI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

SHI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$3.2211

Unknown

2019-06-21

2019-06-24

2019-07-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$4.1583

Unknown

2018-06-18

2018-06-19

2018-07-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.2570

Unknown

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-07-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3194

Unknown

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

2016-07-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7114

Unknown

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4455

Unknown

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4632

Unknown

2012-06-29

2012-07-03

2012-08-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9136

Unknown

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2638

Unknown

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-08-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-07-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8672

Unknown

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-07-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3485

Unknown

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-07-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8296

Unknown

2006-05-10

2006-05-12

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Annual

SHI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

No company description available.

