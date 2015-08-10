Best Dividend Stocks
Crossamerica Partners LP

Stock

CAPL

Price as of:

$17.77 -0.01 -0.06%

Industry

Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL)

CAPL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

11.81%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

353.93%

EPS $0.59

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CAPL DARS™ Rating

CAPL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.77

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,165

Open Price

$17.79

Day's Range

$17.75 - $17.84

Previous Close

$17.78

52 week low / high

$13.0 - $19.07

Percent off 52 week high

-6.82%

CAPL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CAPL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CAPL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CAPL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.525

2019-07-29

$0.525

2019-05-03

$0.525

2019-02-08

$0.525

2018-11-02

$0.525

2018-08-03

$0.525

2018-05-17

$0.525

2018-02-02

$0.6275

2017-11-03

$0.6275

2017-08-03

$0.6225

2017-05-04

$0.6175

2017-02-02

$0.6125

2016-11-02

$0.6075

2016-08-04

$0.6025

2016-05-17

$0.5975

2016-02-10

$0.5925

2015-11-16

$0.5775

2015-09-02

$0.5625

2015-06-11

$0.5475

2015-03-05

$0.5425

2014-11-13

$0.5325

2014-08-14

$0.5225

2014-05-15

$0.5125

2014-03-13

$0.5125

2013-11-20

$0.5025

2013-08-21

$0.4775

2013-05-21

$0.4525

2013-01-30

$0.2948

CAPL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CAPL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CAPL

Metric

CAPL Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CAPL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-4.35%

-4.65%

0years

CAPL

CAPL

CAPL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CAPL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

CAPL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5250

2019-10-24

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2019-07-18

2019-07-29

2019-07-30

2019-08-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2019-04-25

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2019-01-29

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2018-10-24

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2018-07-13

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5250

2018-05-07

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6275

2018-01-24

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6275

2017-10-24

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6225

2017-07-26

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6175

2017-04-26

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6125

2017-01-26

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6075

2016-10-24

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5975

2016-05-05

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5925

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5775

2015-11-04

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5625

2015-08-24

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5475

2015-06-05

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5425

2015-02-27

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5325

2014-11-05

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5225

2014-08-06

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2014-05-07

2014-05-15

2014-05-19

2014-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5125

2014-03-06

2014-03-13

2014-03-17

2014-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5025

2013-11-07

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4775

2013-08-08

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4525

2013-05-13

2013-05-21

2013-05-23

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2948

2013-01-17

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CAPL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

No company description available.

