This table allows you to know how fast CAPL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-04 $0.525 2019-07-29 $0.525 2019-05-03 $0.525 2019-02-08 $0.525 2018-11-02 $0.525 2018-08-03 $0.525 2018-05-17 $0.525 2018-02-02 $0.6275 2017-11-03 $0.6275 2017-08-03 $0.6225 2017-05-04 $0.6175 2017-02-02 $0.6125 2016-11-02 $0.6075 2016-08-04 $0.6025 2016-05-17 $0.5975 2016-02-10 $0.5925 2015-11-16 $0.5775 2015-09-02 $0.5625 2015-06-11 $0.5475 2015-03-05 $0.5425 2014-11-13 $0.5325 2014-08-14 $0.5225 2014-05-15 $0.5125 2014-03-13 $0.5125 2013-11-20 $0.5025 2013-08-21 $0.4775 2013-05-21 $0.4525 2013-01-30 $0.2948